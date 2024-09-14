Shami reacts to rumours of NZ Tests return; leaves Gambhir, Rohit's hopes in the balance: 'Won't agree to come back...'

Veteran India fast bowler Mohammed Shami, on Saturday, kept the suspense alive on his possible return to action, week after a report indicated that he might don the Indian jersey again for the Test series against New Zealand next month. Mohammed Shami has been out of action since last year's ODI World Cup.

Shami has been out of action since the 2023 ODI World Cup final, after which he was sidelined with an ankle injury and later underwent surgery earlier this year. He was expected to return for the home Test series against Bangladesh, which will begin next week in Chennai, but the 34-year-old was not named for the preparatory Duleep Trophy tournament last month, neither did the selectors give an update on his injury after he was not considered for the Bangladesh Tests.

According to a report in PTI last month, Shami will return to international action in October, where he will play one of the three Tests against New Zealand, before embarking on the big tour to Australia, but it will be preceded by an appearance in the Ranji Trophy tournament for Bengal. He will likely play either one or both of Bengal's opening away Ranji match against Uttar Pradesh on October 11 and the next one in Kolkata against Bihar on October 18. He will unlikely play both the matches as there will be only a two-day gap between them.

On Saturday, on the sidelines of an event in Kolkata, Shami remained tightlipped on his return date, saying that he would only make a come back to the national side when he is 100 per cent fit and there is no further risk of getting injured again.

“I am trying to make a return as soon as possible, because I know that I have been away from a long time now. But I also want to make sure I have no doubts in my mind when I return. The stronger I return, better it is for me, and lesser are the chances for me to get injured again. So it doesn't matter whether I return for Bangladesh, New Zealand or Australia series. I have already started bowling. But as I said, I don't want to take any risk. Until I feel 100 per cent fit, I won't agree to come back, irrespective of the format or the opposition. If I have to play domestic, I will even play that,” he said.

Jay Shah's update on Shami

Earlier last month, former BCCI secretary Shah, who is set to assume ICC chairmanship from December 1, assured that Shami will be part of the India Test squad for the Border-Gavaskar series.

"Our team is already well prepared. We have rested Jasprit Bumrah for a while now. Mohammad Shami is expected to be fit too. This is an experienced Indian side now. Seniors like Rohit and Kohli are fit," he told Times of India when asked about India's preparation for the Australia series.

"Your question about Shami is right... he will be there because he is experienced, and we need him in Australia," Shah added.