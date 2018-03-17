Did Mohammed Shami fix matches? BCCI Anti-Corruption officers grill cricketer’s wife

Four officials of the anti-corruption unit of the Board of Control for Cricket in India arrived in Kolkata on Saturday to speak to fast bowler Mohammad Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan. They are investigating charges of match-fixing against the Indian pacer.

Earlier this week, Hasin Jahan had alleged that Mohammed Shami had taken money from a Pakistani woman named Alishba on the insistence of an England-based businessman, Mohammad Bhai.

The BCCI officials went to the Kolkata Police headquarters at Lalbazar in central Kolkata where Mohammed Shami’s wife was summoned.

According to police officers, who spoke on conditions of anonymity, the BCCI officials spoke to Hasin Jahan for more than three hours.

Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan, who has accused her husband of torture and having extra-marital affairs, talks to the media in Kolkata. (PTI)

“BCCI officials came and spoke to her today at Lalbazar. The sessions continued for more than three hours,” confirmed Zakir Hussain, hasin Jahan’s lawyer. He was, however, not present at the spot.

On March 14, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) wrote to the BCCI to investigate the charges levelled against the pace bowler by his wife.

The CoA, led by Vinod Rai, gave a seven-day deadline to BCCI’s anti-corruption unit head Neeraj Kumar to submit a report. Shami’s central contract with the BCCI has kept been kept on hold.

Hasin Jahan grabbed headlines earlier in the month when she brought a number of criminal charges against her husband. Following her complaint, Kolkata Police slapped non-bailable sections against the cricketer.

The IPC sections against the cricketer in the FIR registered by the police include 307 (attempt to murder), 498A (cruelty to a woman by husband and in-laws), 376 (rape, brought against Shami’s elder brother), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) etc.

Mohammed Shami has rejected all the charges and alleged that his wife is being misled by someone. The two tied the knot in 2014, about two years after they met at a Kolkata Knight Riders party.