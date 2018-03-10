Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan claims Facebook blocked her account, deleted posts

Indian cricket team pacer Mohammed Shami and his wife Hasin Jahan’s public fall-out has taken yet another twist, and this time it is social media giants Facebook who are facing the wrath of a woman scorned.

On Friday, while charges of attempt to murder and a multitude of other offences were being levelled against Shami in Kolkata, Hasin Jahan directed her wrath towards Facebook for allegedly blocking her account and deleting all her previous posts.

“I have not received any help from anyone. So I took to Facebook to speak of my ordeal. Why did Facebook block my account & deleted all the posts without my permission?,” she was quoted as saying by ANI.

Jahan had earlier posted on her Facebook account screenshots of WhatsApp and Facebook messages that contained Shami’s alleged conversations with several women, accusing her husband of having extramarital affairs. She uploaded photographs and phone numbers of some of these women as well.

Later, she accused the pacer and his family of domestic violence besides claiming they even tried to kill her. She even went on to the extent of calling Shami a traitor, hinting that the swing bowler received money from bookies to fix matches.

On the basis of Jahan’s allegations, Shami was charged with as many as seven offences including attempt to murder under sections 498 A, 323, 307, 376, 506, 328, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A rape charge was also levelled against Shami’s elder brother.

Shami has rubbished these allegations, saying he has always loved his wife and never cheated her. On the accusation of match fixing, he said he would prefer to die than cheat his country.

However, the 27-year-old West Bengal cricketer also lashed out at his wife, stating that her recent actions are down to her having ‘lost her mind’.