Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan pins hope on Mamata Banerjee for justice

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has assured her that she will get justice, India cricketer Mohammed Shami’s estranged wife Hasin Jahan claimed after a brief meeting with her on Friday.

She met the chief minister at the state assembly premises for 20 minutes at around 3 PM.

“I handed over to the chief minister a three-page appeal detailing whatever I had to say. She gave me a patient hearing and assured me that she would go through my complaints and extend necessary cooperation. The chief minister also told me that the law will take its our course and I will get justice,” Jahan told media persons after the meeting.

READ | Mohammed Shami relieved after being absolved of corruption charges by BCCI

On March 19, Jahan submitted an application to the residence of Mamata Banerjee requesting a meeting with her. She said she wanted the chief minister’s support in her fight against her husband.

Based on Jahan’s complaint, Kolkata Police registered an FIR slapping non-baliable warrant against the India cricketer.

Among the IPC sections slapped against Shami were 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 376 (rape that was leveled against his elder brother Hasib Ahmad) and 356 (criminal intimidation).

On March 19, Jahan made a confidential statement to a judicial magistrate under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

READ | Mohammed Shami match-fixing controversy: Pakistani girl Alishba finally breaks silence

Although Shami as well as his family members sent fillers to Jahan for out-of-court settlement of the dispute, Jahan ruled out the possibility.

Jahan also alleged her husband stopped payment to her to run her family expenses. According to her, when she went to encash a cheque worth Rs 1 lakh, she was told by the bank official that Shami instructed them to stop payment.

However, on Thursday, Shami had some relief when the Board of Control for Cricket gave him the all-clear after receiving a report from it’s Anti-Corruption Unit chief Neeraj Kumar, who investigated claims by Hasin Jahan that Shami got a payment from a Pakistani national in Dubai and it could be linked to corruption.