Mohammed Shami match-fixing controversy: Pakistani girl Alishba finally breaks silence

Mohammed Shami on Monday ran into further trouble when a Pakistani woman named Alishba — who is alleged to have handed the Indian cricketer money from a UK man named Mohammad bhai — confirmed meeting the speedster in Dubai.

Shami’s estranged wife Hasin Jahan had alleged that he had taken money from Alishba when he was returning home post the conclusion of India’s tour of South Africa, even laying accusations of match-fixing.

Among her many sensational claims against Shami and his family, it was this particular point that forced the Committee of Administrators (CoA) Vinod Rai to look into the matter closely, with the head of its anti-corruption body Neeraj Kumar being asked to submit a report in a week’s time.

“Alishba is a Pakistani citizen and Shami claimed that she gave him money. I have never been told by Shami for what purpose that money was given. I don’t know but if he can fraud me he can fraud the country too,” Hasin told ABP News.

Shami, meanwhile, had stated in an interview that his relationship with Hasin had reached a point of no return despite him doing everything within his means.

After days of speculations in media, Alishba has now admitted meeting Shami in Dubai when he was returning from South Africa.

Alishba claimed she has been in touch with Shami ever since India’s shocking defeat to Pakistan in last year’s Champions Trophy final, in which they lost by 180 runs. Alishba claimed she has been in touch with Shami since.

“Yes, I met him,” Alishba told ABP News.

“I am a frequent flyer to Dubai because my sister stays in Sharjah. As a person, I really like Shami. As any fan that has idolised a celebrity, they always dream of meeting their idol. I had the desire to meet him (Shami) like any other fan would want to, which I don’t think is a big deal,” she added.

“I respect him a lot as a person and we just became good friends...I came to know that he (Shami) was flying back home from South Africa via Dubai co-incidentally I was also travelling there going to my sisters’ place,” Alishba continued.

Alishba’s version

Alishba said that she wanted to see who Shami was, after India’s defeat in that match in June, and she checked out his social media profile and even messaged him. Alishba, reportedly, had also gone to watch the India-Pakistan final in which Shami also had a heated spat with a fan.

“I am one of his followers, which is how I became Shami’s friend. Just like he has lakhs of followers, I am one among those normal fans. I have sent him messages...” Alishba said.

Alishba has also denied knowing any Mohammad bhai or going to the hotel with Shami.

“No, I directly went to my sister’s house. However, I visited the hotel next morning at around 9 a.m. and had a breakfast with him,” she said.

“I personally don’t know Mohammed Bhai and have nothing to do with him and there was no involvement of money transaction between us. The person who does not even lie to anyone, how he can be disloyal to his country,” Alishba concluded.