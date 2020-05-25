Mohammed Shami surprises coach Ravi Shastri with mutton and kheer on Eid

cricket

Ravi Shastri is in for a treat. On the occasion of the Eid-ul-Fitr, India pacer Mohammed Shami has sent his national team coach sumptuous mutton biryani along with delectable desserts.

“Ravi bhai app ki Seviyan, kheer, or Mutton biryani maine courier kardia hey Kucch time main pahunch jaega dekhlo app (I have packed and sent Seviyan, Kheer and Mutton Biryani. You should receive it in some time),” Shami wrote on his Twitter handle tagging his India coach.

The 29-year old also shared pictures of mutton biryani and kheer along with the post.

Ravi bhai app ki Seviyan ,kheer ,or Mutton biryani maine courier kardia hey Kucch time main pahunch jaega dekhlo app @RaviShastriOfc pic.twitter.com/MZSshUpz3O — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) May 25, 2020