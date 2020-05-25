e-paper
Mohammed Shami surprises coach Ravi Shastri with mutton and kheer on Eid

Mohammed Shami surprises coach Ravi Shastri with mutton and kheer on Eid

The 29-year old also shared pictures of mutton biryani and kheer on Twitter.

cricket Updated: May 25, 2020 21:16 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Mohammed Shami celebrates a Test wicket
Mohammed Shami celebrates a Test wicket(Getty Images)
         

Ravi Shastri is in for a treat. On the occasion of the Eid-ul-Fitr, India pacer Mohammed Shami has sent his national team coach sumptuous mutton biryani along with delectable desserts.

“Ravi bhai app ki Seviyan, kheer, or Mutton biryani maine courier kardia hey Kucch time main pahunch jaega dekhlo app (I have packed and sent Seviyan, Kheer and Mutton Biryani. You should receive it in some time),” Shami wrote on his Twitter handle tagging his India coach.

The 29-year old also shared pictures of mutton biryani and kheer along with the post.

