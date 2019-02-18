Mohammed Shami donates money to families of soldiers killed in Pulwama terror attack

Mohammed Shami became the latest India cricketer after Virender Sehwag and Shikhar Dhawan to pledge donation to families of the soldiers who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack.

“When we play for our country they stand at the borders protecting it. We stand with the families of our jawans, we will always be there for them,” Shami told ANI on Monday.

Earlier, Dhawan said that he will be donating money to the families to the 40 CRPF paramilitary troopers who were killed in a terror attack and asked the others to do the same.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag also offered to bear the educational expenses of children of all the CRPF personnel killed in the dastardly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama.

“Nothing we can do will be enough, but the least I can do is offer to take complete care of the education of the children of our brave CRPF jawans martyred in #Pulwama in my Sehwag International School @SehwagSchool , Jhajjar. Saubhagya hoga,” Sehwag wrote on his twitter handle.

Star boxer Vijender Singh, who is employed with Haryana Police, will also be donating a month’s salary.

BCCI acting president CK Khanna Sunday appealed to Committee of Administrators chief Vinod Rai to sanction at least Rs 5 crore for the families of the Indian soldiers.

Vidarbha captain Faiz Fazal also announced that the entire prize money that the team won after clinching the Irani Cup will be donated to the families of the CRPF personnel.

“We as a team have decided to donate the prize money to the family of the martyrs who lost their lives in Pulwama. This is a small gesture from our team and VCA,” Fazal said.

First Published: Feb 18, 2019 15:39 IST