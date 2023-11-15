Watch: Sizzling Shami wreaks havoc with his 1st ball of WC semis vs NZ, stages India's comeback with Rachin dismissal

With speedster Jasprit Bumrah leaking 22 runs in his first three overs against New Zealand, skipper Rohit Sharma opted to unleash veteran pacer Mohammed Shami into the bowling attack in the 5th over of the Kiwi innings. Shami had opened his World Cup 2023 account by dismissing New Zealand opener Will Young in the round-robin phase of the 50-over spectacle at Dharamsala.

Mohammed Shami celebrates with Virat Kohli after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra (PTI)

On Wednesday, Shami was right on the money again for India as the star pacer staged a comeback for the hosts in the high-scoring contest. The Indian speed merchant bagged a wicket on his very first ball at the World Cup semi-finals. Bowling round the wicket to New Zealand's Devon Conway, the Indian pacer’s fiery delivery obtained an edge from the Kiwi batter, leaving wicketkeeper KL Rahul to do the rest.

Shami stuns Kiwis with two quick wickets in semi-final 1

Gloveman Rahul plucked a sharp catch to complete the dismissal of Conway on the first ball of the fifth over. After dismissing Conway for 13 off 15 balls, pacer Shami bagged the all-important wicket of Rachin Ravindra. Youngster Ravindra is the third-highest run-getter at the World Cup 2023. The New Zealand all-rounder has amassed 565 runs in 10 matches of the India World Cup. Shami outsmarted Ravindra for 13 off 22 balls in his second over to reduce New Zealand to 40-2 inside eight overs.

How Shami destroyed New Zealand at Dharamsala

Veteran India fast bowler Shami emerged as the pick of the bowlers when Rohit and Co. last met New Zealand in the 2023 World Cup at Dharamsala. Shami cleaned up Kiwi opener Young after speedsters Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj leaked 19 runs in the first eight overs. Replacing injured Hardik Pandya in the bowling lineup, Shami bagged a match-winning five-wicket haul against the Black Caps in the 21st match of the ICC World Cup. Shami bagged five wickets and conceded 54 runs in his 10 overs at the time. India's all-time leading wicket-taker in the history of the 50-over spectacle, fast bowler Shami has taken 18 wickets at the 2023 World Cup.

