Mohammed Shami's confession on getting axed floors Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid: 'They never thought of dropping me again'

Mohammed Shami, one of India’s most formidable fast bowlers, has been sidelined from cricket since his last outing in the 2023 ODI World Cup. His contributions were vital in propelling India to the final, but the campaign ended in disappointment as the team fell short of the title. Adding to his woes, Shami suffered a significant ankle injury during the tournament, which necessitated surgery in February this year. This injury has kept him out of action, marking a challenging period in his career as he works towards regaining full fitness. India's captain Rohit Sharma (L) with Mohammed Shami(AFP)

Interestingly, Shami wasn't among India's first-choice players in the XI when the World Cup had begun last year. However, an injury to Hardik Pandya during the side's group match against Bangladesh triggered Shami's entry to the side. What followed was an incredible domination from the right-arm pacer, as he picked a tournament-best 24 wickets in seven matches.

During CEAT Cricket Awards held last month, Shami spoke about his World Cup campaign, the video of which was made public by Star Sports on Sunday. In a chat with anchor Mayanti Langer, Shami spoke in detail about his starts at the World Cups, stating that he hadn't been a first-choice player in all the three ODI WCs he played. However, he did make remarkable comebacks once picked.

“I'm habitual to it, I think,” Shami said when asked about his ability to produce strong performances after being on the sidelines.

“In 2015, 2019, and 2023, I had the same start. When I was given a chance, the performances, thanks to god, they never thought of dropping me again. You can call to hard work, but I'm always ready for a chance. Only when you're ready can you prove yourself. Otherwise, I can only run to the field to give water! It's better to seize the opportunity when you get it.”

Shami's return

The 33-year-old pacer is undergoing a rigorous and cautious rehabilitation process, under the watchful eyes of the Indian team management. They are determined to ensure Shami's complete recovery, prioritizing his long-term fitness over a hasty return to the field. The fast bowler himself stated that he would first play for his state side, Bengal before returning to the Indian team.