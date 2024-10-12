Mohammed Siraj becomes DSP, gets plot of 600 square yards from Telangana CM before India vs New Zealand series

India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj was appointed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) under the supervision of the Director General of Police (DGP) in Telangana. He formally took charge on Friday after meeting with Telangana Director General of Police Jitender in the presence of other senior officials at the DGP office. Telangana Director General of Police Jitender hands over appointment letters to Indian Cricketer Mohammed Siraj as Deputy Superintendent of Police, at DGP office in Hyderabad on Friday.(ANI)

Following Siraj's return to the city after contributing to India's triumph at the T20 World Cup in Barbados, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, fulfilling a previous commitment, awarded Siraj a plot of 600 square yards located at Road No 78, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, to acknowledge his accomplishments.

Siraj, currently among India's top three fast bowlers, who is almost guaranteed a place in the XI in all three formats, has risen through the ranks steadily ever since making his debut in Australia in 2020-21. The right-arm fast bowler, who has seen his share of hardships during his early days, has fought against the odds to reach where he is at the moment.

Siraj, now a T20 World Cup champion, has represented India in 29 Tests, 44 ODIs and 16 T20Is, picking up 78, 71 and 14 wickets respectively.

Siraj was last seen in action during the two-match Test series against Bangladesh at home, where he took four wickets to help effect a 2-0 clean sweep.

Siraj India's second-best pacer after Bumrah

Siraj was given a break from the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh. He will next be seen in action in three-Test series at home against New Zealand. The BCCI announced a 15-member squad for the three matches in Bengaluru, Pune and Mumbai.

Mohammed Shami has failed to recover from injury and will miss the series. Shami, 34, has been suffering from an ankle injury, which required surgery and last played for India in the 2023 50-over World Cup at home.

The hosts will look to extend their lead at the top of the World Test Championship standings when they take on New Zealand in the opener starting Wednesday in Bengaluru.

Rohit Sharma will lead the 15-member squad with Jasprit Bumrah named his deputy ahead of a much-waited five-Test tour of Australia next month.

As question marks remain over Shami's fitness, Siraj will be India's second-best pacer after Bumrah in the Australia tour in November-December this year.