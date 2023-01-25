Mohammed Siraj becomes No.1 bowler in ODIs after sensational outing against NZ; Gill overtakes Kohli in batting rankings

Team India's star bowler Mohammed Siraj climbed to top spot in the ICC ODI rankings on Wednesday, following a consistent run of performances in the series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand this month. Siraj had picked nine wickets in three matches against Sri Lanka, and took a four-wicket haul in the opening match of the series against the Kiwis. Siraj has 729 rating points in the bowler's rankings in the format and leads – albeit narrowly – Australia's Josh Hazlewood by two rating points.

Siraj is the first Indian bowler after fellow pacer Jasprit Bumrah to clinch the top spot in the ICC bowler's rankings in ODIs. Bumrah had reached the first position in July last year after impressive outings against England.

The 28-year-old Siraj enjoyed a breakthrough year in 2022 across all formats of the game; he made his comeback to the ODI team in February after three years, and since then, has taken 37 wickets in 21 matches. Moreover, Siraj has taken a wicket or more in his last 10 ODIs, and earlier this week, was also named in ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year.

Here are the top-5 ranked bowlers in ODIs with their rating points:

Mohammed Siraj (India) - 729

Josh Hazlewood (Australia) - 727

Trent Boult (New Zealand) - 708

Mitchell Starc (Australia) - 665

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) - 659

Following India's series win against New Zealand, India captain Rohit Sharma had lauded Siraj for his exceptional comeback in the format. "He has done really well, he understands what the team is expecting from him," Rohit had said.

"To come and take the new ball, swing the ball, get early wickets. In the middle overs too, he's got so much skill.

“The more he plays, the better he gets.”

Fellow India pacer Mohammed Shami jumps 11 places to 32nd overall on the updated list for ODI bowlers, while there is plenty of movement at the top of the batter rankings following the completion of India's home series against the Kiwis.

Among batters, Shubman Gill was rewarded for his world record outing against New Zealand as he smashed 360 runs in merely three ODIs, climbing to sixth position. Gill overtook Virat Kohli who is now seventh in the rankings. Rohit Sharma also climbed a spot after his century in the third ODI, as he is now 9th in the rankings.

