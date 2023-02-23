'He came to me and said, 'Sir mujhe Virat Kohli ki tarah banna hai'': Ex-India coach reveals youngster's strange request

Such is the legend of Virat Kohli that it has inspired one entire generation of youngsters – cricketers and fan alike. His dedication, fitness and class are just some of the traits every young athlete wants to emulate. Kohli is more than just a cricketer or a former captain of the Indian team. He is a role model, once Indian cricket has longed for since Sachin Tendulkar retired. Despite the presence of superstars in the team such as Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav, Kohli's presence stands out.

The positive vibes Kohli dishes out has reached a wide range of masses. Ask any budding batter who he/she wants to be like; 9 out of 10 times the answer would be Kohli. Ask an upcoming bowler who is his dream wicket, pat will come the reply Kohli. That is how Kohli's legacy would be summed up, besides being a champion batter of his era. In fact, many in the Indian team have grown up watching and idolising Virat Kohli. When Kohli was the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore, he left behind a trail of youngsters gobsmacked and taken aback by his genius, one of whom was Mohammed Siraj. The fast bowler was 23 when he first played under Kohli in 2017, picking up 10 wickets in the season, but more than anything, it was Virat's aura that caught Siraj's attention.

Also Read - 'He was about to be dropped but Virat Kohli backed him and said, 'I want him in the XI'': Dinesh Karthik on Siraj

"Siraj was Virat's biggest fan. After the first season with RCB, he came and told me 'Sir, mujhe Virat ki tarah banna hai (Sir, I want to be like Virat). I think it was the hunger in him; he had seen what Virat has achieved. So I told him 'Agar Virat ki tarah banna hai, toh phir uski tarah bohut kuch sacrific karna padega (If you want to be like Virat, then like him, you'll have to sacrifice a lot of things)," Bharat Arun, the former India bowling coach, said on the Cricbuzz Special show 'The Rise of New India'

"In bowling, you can be somebody who can be remembered. He said 'No sir, I will do whatever it takes because I want to emulate him. So the fact that he was such a Virat fan-boy and later on, getting to play under him and alongside him had a great influence on Mohammed Siraj."

Siraj made his India debut under Kohli in 2017 during a T20I against New Zealand and although he went for 53 runs in four overs, Siraj always remained in the good books of Kohli. Over the years, Siraj honed his skills while playing for RCB, with Kohli carefully monitoring his growth, and once he was ready to take the next step, Virat handed Siraj his maiden Test call-up for the 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

However, when Siraj made his Test debut – the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne – it was under Ajinkya Rahane as Kohli had flown back home after the Adelaide Game – but the India pacer has and always will look up to Virat. "Siraj is special. Not only in his abilities but also the confidence that he has in himself, something that he has brought him from where he was to where he is now," added Arun.

