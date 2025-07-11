Mohammed Siraj needles Joe Root after England’s defensive approach, enquires about ‘Bazball’: ‘Come on, I want to see’

Nasser Hussain put it correctly at Stumps on Day 1 of the Lord's Test between England and India. ‘It’s an anti-Bazball day, ' he said on air as England reached the score of 251/4 at close of play on Day 1. Making a 360-degree turn from their aggressive gameplay, the hosts dug their heels in and played on the merits of the ball as they scored three runs per over throughout the day on a slow and sluggish pitch. Mohammed Siraj didn't hold back as he took a sly dig at England's new batting approach(Action Images via Reuters)

There was even a passage of play in the second session where England played out 28 balls without scoring a run, and there was a loud cheer from the members after Ollie Pope and Joe Root ran a quick single. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj made the ball talk for the first hour in the second session.

As Joe Root kept playing and missing against the bowling of Siraj, the Indian pacer had his own mind games to play. At the end of one over, Siraj was seen approaching Joe Root at the striker's end and speaking about ‘Bazball’.

Looking Root straight in the eye, Siraj said, "Where is Bazball? Baz Baz Bazball, come on, I want to see.”

Even India captain Shubman Gill didn't shy away from playing mind games of his own. He was also at his chirpy best when England found it tough to rotate the strike and get bat on ball.

“No more entertaining cricket. Welcome back to the boring Test cricket, boys," said Gill while taking a jibe at England's slow scoring rate on Day 1.

At stumps on Day 1, India's score read 251/4 with Joe Root and Ben Stokes unbeaten on 99 and 39, respectively.

Nitish Kumar Reddy star of the show

For India, Nitish Kumar Reddy was the star of the show as he picked up two wickets for the visitors. He picked the opening two scalps as he dismissed the openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley.

Later on, Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Ollie Pope while Jasprit Bumrah clean bowled Harry Brook with a jaffa.

Earlier, England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bat first. Both India and England made one change to their playing XI from the previous contest at Edgbaston.

England brought in Jofra Archer in place of Josh Tongue, while India replaced Prasidh Krishna with Bumrah.