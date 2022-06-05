Home / Cricket / 'Got to know about my father's condition after landing': Mohammed Siraj recalls 'tough' Australia tour
cricket

'Got to know about my father's condition after landing': Mohammed Siraj recalls 'tough' Australia tour

  • Siraj bagged five wickets for 77 runs on his Test debut in the second Test in Melbourne. He ended up as the third-highest wicket-taker on either side with 13 plucks. 
Mohammed Siraj (L) and Mayank Agarwal(Getty Images)
Mohammed Siraj (L) and Mayank Agarwal(Getty Images)
Published on Jun 05, 2022 12:50 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk

When Mohammed Siraj, who was in the Test squad, received the news of his father Mohammed Ghaus' demise, he was apparently indecisive. The four-Test series was to begin on December 17, 2020, and there was the crucial question of quarantine due to Covid-19. But he eventually decided to stay back in Australia.

The fast bowler bagged five wickets for 77 runs on his Test debut in the second Test in Melbourne. He ended up as the third-highest wicket-taker on either side in the Test series with 13 scalps in three matches. Only Pat Cummins (21 wickets in four Tests) and Josh Hazlewood (17 in four) took more wickets than the Indian.

Also Read | 'He can be a very awkward customer': Ravi Shastri on what Umran Malik must do to star regularly in Indian team

The Test assignment was a bittersweet experience for Siraj, who endured a 'tough' mental phase while battling Covid-19 protocols. He shared how a chat with mother made him strong.

"It was really tough for me. My dad was ill during the IPL too. But family members hadn't told me that the matter was serious. I got to know about his condition when I landed in Australia. There was Covid-19 protocol as well.We had to quarantine. When we had our practice, I got to know about dad's death. My mother made me strong during that period. She told me, 'Fulfil your dad's dream and make your country proud'. This was my only motivation. I didn't even know if I will get a chance to play. There were senior bowlers in the team," Siraj said during the trailer launch of web series 'Bandon Mein Tha Dum'.

"I finally got an opportunity in the second Test... When I wore my cap in Melbourne, I thought 'dad should've been here'," he further added.

"After Mohammed Shami got injured, I got a chance to play for India. One thing was there in my mind that I had performed well for India A and had scalped 8 wickets against Australia A. So, it gave me the confidence to do well in my first Test series for India."

Siraj also heaped praise on all-format skipper Rohit Sharma, saying the elegant batter understands the mentality of every player.

"Rohit understands the mental state of a player. Whenever we have a tough time out there on the field, he is the one who comes up with a plan B and motivates the bowlers to do better in the game. It's a great feeling to work under a captain who understands you so well," he said.

Siraj will be next seen bowling the red Dukes during India's series-deciding fifth Test against England. The match is scheduled to be played in Edgbaston from July 1-5.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
mohammed siraj.
mohammed siraj.
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 05, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out