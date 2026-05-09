Mohammed Siraj roars vengefully as he dismisses Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after being smashed for six off first ball

However, Siraj bounced back on the fifth ball of the third over with a well-directed short ball that rushed onto the batter. Sooryavanshi went for the pull but failed to connect cleanly, and the edge was safely taken by Arshad Khan in the deep.

The contest between the two began in explosive fashion, with Sooryavanshi welcoming Siraj by launching the very first ball he faced for a six. The teenager continued his aggressive approach, collecting three more boundaries off the Indian pacer in the over where he got dismissed and keeping the Titans on the back foot.

Mohammed Siraj brought plenty of intensity into Gujarat Titans ’ high-pressure clash against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday, reacting loudly after dismissing 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in a fiery duel. The youngster had once again set the tone for Rajasthan in a steep 230-run chase, showing no hesitation against the new-ball attack and putting the GT bowlers under early pressure.

What followed was a passionate celebration from Siraj, who roared from a distance, clearly fired up after ending the young batter’s promising stay at the crease.

The 15-year-old smashed 36 runs off 16 balls to set the tone for RR in the chase with three sixes and as many fours.

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Sooryavanshi has been tearing into bowling attacks in the powerplay this IPL season, setting the tone for Rajasthan Royals with fearless starts. In the early overs, he has piled up 359 runs off just 148 balls at a strike rate of 242.56, getting dismissed only six times. His aggressive intent is reflected in the 33 fours and 32 sixes he has already struck in powerplay, making him one of the most explosive starters in the tournament so far.

Shubman leads from front Earlier, Shubman Gill led from the front with a classy 44-ball 84 as Gujarat Titans piled up a massive 229 for 4 against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. Gill’s innings was laced with nine fours and three sixes, combining elegance with controlled aggression despite briefly dealing with discomfort in his left foot.

It was his fourth half-century of the season, coming at a crucial stage for his side. He also shared a dominant 118-run opening partnership with Sai Sudharsan, who continued his rich vein of form with a fluent 30-ball fifty. The duo set the tone early, taking full toll of a flat pitch after Rajasthan elected to bowl first, putting the hosts under sustained pressure throughout the innings.