Mohammed Siraj’s gold-standard performance in England grabs Wasim Akram’s attention: ‘He is leading the Indian attack’

Legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram feels Mohammed Siraj is no longer the support bowler to Jasprit Bumrah, and the 31-year-old is now fully capable of leading the Indian pace attack in the longest format of the game. In the absence of Bumrah, Siraj led the attack, taking nine wickets in the Oval Test against England, helping Shubman Gill's India level the five-match series. Heading into the final day, India needed four wickets with England just 35 runs away from the target. However, Siraj scalped three of the remaining four, helping the visitors register a memorable six-run win. Wasim Akram feels Mohammed Siraj is no longer the support bowler (PTI)

Siraj had miscalculated Harry Brook's catch a day prior, resulting in the right-hander playing a knock of 111 and taking the game away from India. Off the bowling of Prasidh Krishna, Brook skied one in the air, only to find the ball lob straight into Siraj's hands in the deep. However, the pacer miscalculated as he stepped onto the boundary rope.

Akram lauded Siraj's ability to bounce back from this misstep, saying it was impeccable how the pacer stood up when India needed it the most. Siraj played all five Tests against England, bowling more than 185 overs.

“Siraj was full of hunger and passion – it was an incredible effort. To bowl nearly 186 overs across five Tests and still be that fiery on the final day shows remarkable stamina and mental strength. He's not just a support bowler anymore,” Akram said in an interview with Telecom Asia Sport.

“He's leading the attack and doing it with heart. Even when a catch went down– that of Brook – he didn't lose focus. That's the mark of a fighter. Test cricket is alive and kicking,” he added.

‘Glued to the last day’

Wasim Akram said he was glued to the television screen for the final day of the Oval Test. This is a clear testament to how both India and England put on quite a show in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

“I rarely watch cricket when I'm not working, but I was glued to the last day,” said Akram.

"I gave India a 60 per cent chance on Day 5. They just needed that first breakthrough. With Woakes injured and India sensing blood, it was game on. Siraj made that possible," said Akram.

The former Pakistan captain also lauded India for taking a brave call in resting Jasprit Bumrah for the series decider. “It takes a brave team to rest their best bowler. But India had the bench strength, and the plan worked perfectly,” he said.

“With the Asia Cup in 2025 and the T20 World Cup in 2026 coming up, this kind of foresight is essential. Bumrah is vital across formats, and managing him well is key," he added.