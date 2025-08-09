Virat Kohli's last Test jersey finds a special place at Mohammed Siraj's home

Everyone knows the kind of admiration Mohammed Siraj has for Virat Kohli. The India pacer has often talked about how the 36-year-old supported him through thick and thin. Even in his bad days for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Kohli backed the quick and soon, the results started following. Owing to his performance in the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, Siraj made his debut in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, and there has been no looking back since. Everyone knows the kind of admiration Mohammed Siraj has for Virat Kohli.(AFP)

Siraj also posted an emotional statement on Instagram earlier this year when Kohli announced his retirement from the longest format. Sharing his emotions, Siraj called Kohli his “superhero.”

The 31-year-old pacer has become the toast of the town ever since taking a five-wicket haul in the second innings of the Oval Test, helping India register a narrow six-run win. Siraj is back in Hyderabad (his hometown), and now an image is going viral on social media, showcasing how the pacer is extremely fond of Kohli and is a huge admirer.

In the picture, Siraj can be seen chilling in his home. But what caught our attention was the signed Virat Kohli jersey hanging on the wall. It is properly framed as well. It must be mentioned that the jersey is from Virat Kohli's last Test in Sydney against Australia in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Also Read: Mohammed Siraj was 'angry' with skipper Ajinkya Rahane's call during his debut Test series

The image was first shared by Mohammed Siraj's manager. He shared the snapshot with the caption, “Believe.”

Mohammed Siraj was Player of the Match at the Oval

Siraj returned with a haul of nine wickets in the Oval Test, including five wickets in the second innings against England, to help Shubman Gill's India register a six-run win to level the five-match series at 2-2.

Siraj was adjudged as Player of the Match for his performance. In the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, the pacer scalped 23 wickets, finishing as the leading wicket-taker across both teams.

Owing to this performance, Siraj attained the 15th spot in the ICC Rankings for the Test format. The 31-year-old took the responsibility upon himself in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and led the pace attack to the best of his ability.

Following the conclusion of the Oval Test, Virat Kohli congratulated India for the special victory and he reserved special praise for Siraj and his performance.

Even in the Edgbaston Test, which India eventually won by 336 runs, Siraj had taken six wickets in the first innings.