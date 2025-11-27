Mohammed Siraj stranded at Guwahati airport after defeat to South Africa, vows never to fly with a particular airline

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj endured a frustrating ordeal after he was left stranded at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati on Wednesday as his Air India Express flight (IX 2884) to Hyderabad was delayed by nearly four hours. Siraj, returning home after India’s crushing defeat to South Africa in the second Test, took to social media to express his anger over how the airline handled the situation. India's Mohammed Siraj during the fourth day of the second Test against South Africa at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, in Guwahati(PTI)

Siraj said the airline offered no clear communication about the reason for the holdup. The flight was scheduled to depart at 7:25 pm, but passengers were left waiting indefinitely, prompting the cricketer to call out the lack of updates. He wrote that despite repeated follow-ups, the airline continued to delay the flight without offering a proper explanation. Calling it the worst airline experience he had encountered, Siraj said that a four-hour delay with no information had left passengers stranded, and he warned travellers against choosing the airline if it could not take responsibility.

“Air India flight No. IX 2884 from Guwahati to Hyderabad was supposed to depart at 7:25pm, yet there has been no communication from the airline. Even after repeated follow-ups, they’ve only delayed the flight without giving any proper reason. It’s extremely frustrating, and this is the basic expectation of any passenger. A four-hour delay with no update has left us stranded. Worst airline experience. I wouldn’t recommend anyone to take this flight if the airline cannot take responsibility,” Siraj wrote on X.

Siraj’s airport troubles came immediately after India’s 408-run loss to South Africa in the second Test in Guwahati — a result that marked India’s biggest defeat by runs in Test cricket and South Africa’s largest winning margin against the hosts. Siraj picked up two wickets for 105 runs in the first innings of the match but only bowled five overs in the second innings without any success.

The victory also secured a 2–0 clean sweep for South Africa, giving them their first Test series win in India in 25 years and intensifying questions about the home team’s recent slide, which included a 3–0 whitewash to New Zealand last year.

South Africa controlled the match from the moment they won the toss. Senuran Muthusamy scored his maiden Test century with a composed 109, while Marco Jansen contributed a blistering 93 and followed it up with a superb spell that fetched him 6 for 48 in India’s first innings. Off-spinner Simon Harmer then sealed the series on the final day by taking 6 for 37, bowling India out for a disappointing 140 in their attempt to chase 549, a target they never came close to threatening.

India coach Gautam Gambhir, facing mounting pressure after consecutive home series defeats, accepted collective responsibility for the setback, while captain Rishabh Pant admitted that the team had failed to capitalise on crucial moments throughout the series.