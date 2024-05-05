Mohammed Siraj's striking revelation on health status hours before RCB vs GT clash: 'I wasn't going to play today...'

Mohammed Siraj has found it hard to get wickets in IPL 2024. The 30-year-old bounced back to form on Saturday, helping Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a four-wicket win against Gujarat Titans. Siraj returned with figures of 2/29, accounting for the key dismissals of openers Wriddhiman Saha (1) and Shubman Gill (2). Mohammed Siraj celebrates a wicket.(IPL)

He took his season tally to eight wickets in 10 matches and is currently RCB's second-highest wicket taker this season, behind Yash Dayal (10).

Speaking after the win, Siraj, who was adjudged as the Player of the Match, revealed that he was ill 'for the last few days' and didn't expect to feature on Saturday.

"I was really ill for the last few days, thought I might not be able to play today but I really wanted to play so it was great that I was able to. Got the success today after practising a lot with the new ball this year. Reminded me of last year," he said.

"When I woke up in the morning, I thought I wouldn't be able to play and that I should take rest. When I woke up, I manifested what I wanted to do and that's exactly what happened. Not easy to switch between red and white ball cricket. You need to give your 110% every ball here," he added.

Despite his patchy form, Siraj has been included in India's T20 World Cup squad, which proves his key role in Rohit Sharma's plans. Against GT, Siraj's dismissals were key as RCB bowled them out for 147 in 19.3 overs. Meanwhile, Dayal and Vyshak Vijay Kumar also took two wickets each respectively. Chasing 148, RCB reached 152/6 in 13.4 overs, courtesy of a half-century from Faf du Plessis (64). Meanwhile, Joshua Little got four wickets for GT.

RCB are now seventh in the IPL 2024 points table, with eight points in 11 matches. They face Punjab Kings in their upcoming match on Thursday and will be hoping to extend their winning run.