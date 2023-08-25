'Mahi bhai's aura similar to how we felt about Sachin paaji': India star draws king-sized 'Dhoni-Tendulkar' comparison

MS Dhoni's influence and popularity in the Indian Premier League remain unparalleled. The iconic captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) recently steered his team to a fifth IPL title, an accomplishment that equalled the Super Kings with Mumbai Indians for most trophies in the tournament's history. Although he didn't definitively declare whether it was his final IPL season, Dhoni's non-committal stance has kept the door open for a potential return in the 2024 IPL season. Dhoni's popularity extends to the younger generation of cricketers as well, which is evident in the numerous instances where budding players from opposing teams approached him post-IPL matches to take insights from his cricketing wisdom. File photo of Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni during IPL 2023(IPL)

One such individual who has witnessed Dhoni's magnetism firsthand is Mohit Sharma. The former CSK player, who faced Dhoni's team in the final of this year's IPL, offered an insightful observation regarding Dhoni's captivating impact on emerging talents in India. Sharma stated that Dhoni's aura is similar to that of Sachin Tendulkar during the time when the bowler was making his mark in international cricket.

“The way Mahi bhai's aura has become and what he has achieved in cricket, it has become similar to how we felt about wishing to meet Paaji [Sachin Tendulkar] at least once. It has become like that in the case of Mahi bhai for the younger generation. You see how players go to him after matches just to have that chance of having a conversation with him, no matter what the topic is,” Mohit told the Indian Cricket Podcast.

“Mahi bhai carries an aura about himself wherever he goes. It's so good that even if you are present around him, you need not speak too much. The way he logically explains everything, you just feel like listening to it all the time.”

MS Dhoni, who was himself an ardent fan of Sachin Tendulkar during his childhood, shared the international cricket stage and dressing room with the iconic master blaster for several years. Notably, under Dhoni's captaincy, Tendulkar's illustrious career achieved its crowning glory as he secured the long-awaited ODI World Cup triumph in 2011.

