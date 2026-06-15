Mohsin Naqvi has had enough, plans to include former Pakistan cricketers in advisory panel: ‘Can offer suggestions’

Pakistan's recent Test debacle against Bangladesh has led to heads rolling at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), and chief Mohsin Naqvi has now begun reaching out to former cricketers to fill key positions on the board to improve the state of the sport in the country. Naqvi, who was at the centre of the trophy controversy during the Asia Cup 2025, revealed that he plans to induct more members on the cricket advisory panel, which currently has three former cricketers. PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi set to take key decisions (AFP)

Former captains Misbah-ul-Haq and Sarfaraz Ahmed are among Naqvi's advisors for now, and, according to several reports, the PCB has been in discussions with Mohammad Hafeez and Younis Khan to bring the duo on board as new advisors.

“I am meeting some former players in this regard, as I believe that cricket-related matters should be decided by those with extensive knowledge of the game,” Naqvi told reporters.

Also Read: Mohsin Naqvi unhappy with Pakistan cricket's progress; set to review Shan Masood, Sarfaraz Ahmed's position over weekend

“I want these cricket minds to take calls on cricketing matters pertaining to the national teams, cricket issues and domestic cricket,” he added.

Naqvi also added that with more and more former cricketers coming on board, the decisions will improve and there will be greater accountability. He also added that he doesn't like to interfere in cricketing matters and that someone with knowledge of the sport would be able to make better, more informed decisions.

“We are in contact with many cricketers. When there are six or seven people instead of three, better decisions will naturally be made,” he stated.

“I can offer suggestions, but there will be occasions when they are not followed. I have to trust them,” he added.

‘New contracts’ The PCB chairman also made it clear that players will now be required to play domestic cricket to remain eligible for central contracts.

“We have been working on the new contracts format, and everyone agrees that all players have to participate in domestic cricket across all formats," said Naqvi.

“We have been working on the new contracts format, and everyone agrees that all players have to participate in domestic cricket across all formats," he added.

Of late, Pakistan cricket has become notorious for chopping and changing and several coaches and captains have been sacked due to underwhelming performances. There are several reports doing the rounds that Sarfaraz Ahmed (coach) and Shan Masood (captain) might be relieved of their duties due to a 2-0 drubbing at the hands of Bangladesh earlier this year.