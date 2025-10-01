Mohsin Naqvi is PCB's forever troubled child; lack of grace nothing new: Entire list of controversies he has attracted

Since the India vs Pakistan final of the Asia Cup 2025, Pakistan’s Interior Minister cum PCB Chairman cum ACC Chief has sat at the center of nearly every flashpoint. India managed to overhaul their arch-rivals in the summit clash by outplaying them in all aspects of the game. But thanks to the off-the-field theatrics and drama, the discussion has not been about their cricketing brilliance. Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi.(AFP)

Naqvi’s latest stunt of being reluctant to hand over the Asia Cup trophy and winner’s medals to India is not the first time he has been at the center of attention for the wrong reasons. Here is a look at an administrative career filled with controversies.

July 2024: Sacking selectors after T20 World Cup

Pakistan had a torrid time in the T20 World Cup 2024. The team faced a humiliating defeat against the United States and returned home from the group stage. In the immediate aftermath, PCB removed Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq from the selection set-up. A purge that fed the narrative of instability in the cricket operations of the nation, happening under Naqvi.

October 2024: Another selection overhaul within 90 days

The mockery around the selection committee of Pakistan continued. With Mohsin Naqvi sitting at the helm of administrative decisions, they saw another revamp in the panel. This time, Aleem Dar, Aaqib Javed, and Azahar Ali were added to the panel alongside the existing members. The stress of the narrative was on equal votes, but one can read it as reactive and clueless governance.

April 2025: Ascent to the post of ACC Chief

Naqvi formally took charge as ACC Chief on April 3, 2025. This will be the PCB chief and Pakistan’s interior minister. A move that led to discussions of conflict of interest. The multiple hats have also turned the recent India-Pakistan cricketing affairs into political Rorschach tests.

September 2025: The Asia Cup drama

After India beat Pakistan in the Asia Cup final on September 28, the players refused to accept the trophy from Naqvi. This delayed the presentation ceremony and ignited a diplomatic row. Reports emerged that the ACC chief left the venue with the trophy, showing reluctance to hand it over to the deserved champions.

A day after the trophy handover scandal, PCB under Naqvi’s leadership decided to ‘punish’ their players for losing the final to India. The No-Objection certificates for overseas T20 leagues of the players were suspended. Framed as discipline and the ‘Pakistan first’ motto, the move was interpreted by many as punitive optics after a high-profile loss.

October 2025: Showdown in the ACC meet

The incident around the trophy of the Asia Cup drags on, and as per the latest reports at a heated ACC meeting in Dubai, Naqvi decided to ignore mentioning India as the champions and then deflect BCCI’s rightful claims to the silverware and the medals. The claims are that he ‘beat around the bush’ and did not commit in the room. Some reports also suggest that he has agreed to hand over the medals, but with a demand that is highly unlikely to be entertained.