Mohsin Naqvi, PCB chairman, set to replace Jay Shah as Asian Cricket Council president: Report

Current Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi is expected to take over the mantle of president of the Asian Cricket Council, replacing Jay Shah. PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi

The PCB chief is scheduled to take over the role following a meeting of the ACC in October-November later this year, with his tenure being a part of the ACC’s rotational leadership policy.

According to PTI sources, Naqvi will be announced as Shah's successor following those meetings in October and November before beginning his two-year tenure in 2025.

“When the ACC meets later this year, it will confirm that Naqvi will be the next president for a two-year term,” the PTI source quoted. “When Jay Shah steps down, the PCB chief will take over.”

Jay Shah served as president of the ACC for four years, having received an extension for a one-year term following an original three-year spell. Shah was elected unopposed to the position in August and is set to become the chairman of the ICC as a whole.

Mohsin Naqvi to oversee Asia Cup in 2025

Naqvi’s two-year term will see him oversee the Asia Cup in 2025, which will be hosted in India, and play a pivotal role in the ACC’s future plans. As PCB chief and ACC president, Naqvi will also play a role in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, which will be played in his native Pakistan in 2025.

Naqvi was elected as chairman for the PCB in February 2024, and also serves as Pakistan’s interior minister, from March 2024. His nomination as the ACC president would be his third major role within the span of the calendar year.

Naqvi will oversee the contentious scenario regarding the Indian national team’s participation in the Champions Trophy on Pakistani soil. The Indian team has not played in Pakistan since 2008.

The PCB chief has received criticism from several quarters after a difficult start to his tenure, including Pakistan’s loss in the first Test match of their series against Bangladesh, as well as their elimination from the T20 World Cup in the group stage after a significant loss against the USA.