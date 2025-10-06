Mohsin Naqvi told he isn't 'big enough to decide' whether Asia Cup should be awarded or not: 'Trophy will come to India'

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh tore into Mohsin Naqvi for running away with the Asia Cup trophy and not returning the silverware to the rightful winners. A huge controversy erupted following the conclusion of the eight-team tournament on September 28 after India's five-wicket win over Pakistan in the summit clash at the Dubai International Stadium. Suryakumar Yadav's team refused to accept the trophy from Naqvi, the chairman of the Asian Cricket Council and the Pakistan Cricket Board. Mohsin Naqvi is yet to return the Asia Cup trophy to India. (AP)

The presentation was delayed by almost one hour as a deadlock persisted between the Indian team and Naqvi. However, the latter refused to budge from their stance, leading to the ceremony coming to an abrupt end. Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma and Kuldeep Yadav picked up their individual awards, but India weren't handed the trophy.

Naqvi then walked off the stadium, seemingly taking the trophy away with him. The silverware is now at the ACC headquarters; however, Naqvi remains determined to give the trophy to India.

The Turbanator believes these antics would have no bearing, as Naqvi isn't big enough to decide whether the trophy should be awarded to India or not.

“A lot happened during the Asia Cup. About the handshake saga — before that, the bigger question was whether the matches should have happened at all," News18 quoted Harbhajan as saying.

“India won the tournament, and that is their biggest trophy. I don’t think Naqvi or anyone else is big enough to decide whether the trophy should be awarded or not. If not today, then tomorrow the trophy will be given, so what’s the point of keeping it aside? We have won it, and the trophy will come to us one day or another," he added.

The heated ACC meeting

Following the conclusion of the Asia Cup, the ACC held a meeting, at which Naqvi was questioned by BCCI representatives Rajeev Shukla and Ashish Shelar. However, Pakistan's Interior Minister continued to deflect and gave no direct answer regarding when the trophy would be returned to India.

Naqvi also issued a clarification that he didn't offer any apology to the BCCI over his behaviour. He doubled down, saying India can take the trophy from him by coming to the ACC headquarters.

The Asia Cup 2025 saw plenty of flashpoints between India and Pakistan as the tournament was played in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

The BCCI has already stated that it will take up the matter of Naqvi's behaviour with the ICC during a meeting scheduled for November 2025.

Speaking of the tournament, India defeated Pakistan on all three occasions, with the final being the only contest, as Suryakumar's side emerged as a dominant force.