Mohsin Naqvi up to new tricks with India's Asia Cup trophy, plays mind games at Abrar Ahmed's wedding

It's been 10 days since India beat Pakistan in the final at Dubai to win the 2025 Asia Cup, their ninth title win. Yet, like some outsiders, the players of the Indian team and the BCCI are waiting to celebrate as the silverware is yet to reach Indian shores. The President of the Asian Cricket Council, Mohsin Naqvi, who disappeared with the prize, has yet to provide any clarity over the trophy's return. After the BCCI confronted the Pakistan Cricket Board chief, Naqvi refused to budge, insisting on a private ceremony where he would present the trophy to the Indian team, but it's unlikely that his demands will be met, adding further fuel to the fire. Mohsin Naqvi has added more fuel to the fire(AFP)

And as per the latest visuals, Naqvi is revealing being in possession of the trophy. How often do you see the winning team not being awarded the trophy? As rare as Naqvi's grace, right? Yet, this is the case with the Indian cricket team. Because they did not want to collect the trophy from Naqvi and remained firm in their stance, Naqvi's ego got the better of him, and he opted to take the trophy with him, first to his hotel room before it was transported to Dubai's ACC headquarters. It was believed that the impasse wouldn't last; yet here we are, more than a week in, and the trophy is still in Dubai.

Naqvi has avoided the public eye since the controversial Asia Cup presentation ceremony, but he was unable to ignore some of the questions that were thrown at him during Pakistan cricketer Abrar Ahmed's wedding. Yes, Naqvi was a guest on the spinner's big day, where he ran into the media, which was hoping to get answers to some of the most burning questions related to the Asia Cup trophy. When he was bombarded by questions such as 'Where is the Asia Cup Trophy?' and 'What do you have to say to Suryakumar Yadav's statements?', Naqvi did not say a word but passed a sheepish smile on his face. He was eventually escorted to his car by Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi.

Watch the video below:

When can we expect the Asia Cup trophy to be given to India?

The answer to that question is unfortunately unknown. The BCCI had vowed to raise the matter with the ICC, although it's unknown at the moment as to whether the International Cricket Council will take any action against Naqvi's incorrigible act. Naqvi was reportedly 'insulted' and claimed that he was made to 'look like a cartoon' after being ignored and 'disrespected' at the podium. He was stranded on the stage, waiting for the Pakistan and Indian teams for a press conference that was delayed by over an hour. India wanted to collect the trophy from someone else, but Naqvi wasn't ready to clear their demand.

Heck, even Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha showed little elegance, throwing away the runner-up cheque in front of Naqvi. As of now, the deadlock remains. India may have beaten Pakistan thrice and remained undefeated throughout the tournament, but they continue to wait for the trophy to be given to them.