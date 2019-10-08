‘Money can’t buy class’: Fans slam Hardik Pandya for his cheeky birthday wish for Zaheer Khan

cricket

India cricketer Hardik Pandya invited wrath of fans after putting up a distasteful birthday wish to former fast bowling great Zaheer Khan. The 2011 World Cup winning pacer turned 41 on Monday and Hardik wished the former pacer by uploading video of him hitting a six off Zaheer during a domestic competition. Hardik’s post read: “Happy birthday Zak ... Hope you smash it out of the park like I did there.”

Happy birthday Zak ... Hope you smash it out of the park like I did here 🤪😂❤️❤️ @ImZaheer pic.twitter.com/XghW5UHlBy — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) October 7, 2019

This cheeky birthday wish didn’t go down well with netizens and they slammed Hardik for his comment. The star India all-rounder was bombarded with negative comments on social media.

Despite being a bowler he has 53 gorgeous international sixes. He has smashed bowlers like Brett Lee , Shoaib Akhtar out of the park. He would have crushed your toe with an inswinging Yorker if u played him in his prime. He is a legend. — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) October 7, 2019

ye video dekhle ek bar...Phir dobara wish karna pic.twitter.com/flSX14ZSfN — Anant Choudhary (@Choudharydws) October 7, 2019

Ahankaar tujhe le dobega mere bhai pandya...stay humble not foolish — Desi Woke (@desilazi) October 7, 2019

Money can't buy " Class" — Sunny Deol Army (@ActionKingAgain) October 7, 2019

Hardik recently underwent a successful surgery in London for an acute lower-back injury that may force him out of action for a longer period. “Surgery done successfully. Extremely grateful to everyone for your wishes. Will be back in no time! Till then miss me,” Hardik posted a message with a picture on his Twitter handle on Saturday.

Wishing you a speedy recovery😇 https://t.co/qfeWK2NjVQ — BCCI (@BCCI) October 5, 2019

Hardik is expected to be out of action for five months. The Baroda all-rounder is the second key member in the Indian after premier speedster Jasprit Bumrah, who has been ruled out of the ongoing Test series against South Africa due to stress fracture in his lower back.

Hardik played the T20I series against South Africa before being ruled out of the Test series because of the injury. He will miss the T20Is against Bangladesh as well. Hardik first sustained the injury during the Asia Cup in UAE last September. He recovered in time to play in the IPL and the World Cup before the injury resurfaced.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 16:21 IST