Mooney, Healy fifties tame India in first ODI

Chandigarh: Just three days after scripting a memorable T20I series win over Australia on their turf, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women’s team was at the receiving end of a clinical Australia performance in the opening ODI at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Tuesday. Australia captain Alyssa Healy scored a half-century against India. (AP)

Opting to bat under overcast skies, India struggled to build momentum and were bundled out for 214 in 48.3 overs — a total that proved far from inadequate on a pitch that eased out as the match progressed. Australia chased down the target comfortably, reaching 217/4 in 38.2 overs, sealing victory with 70 balls to spare.

It was India’s first ODI game since being crowned World Cup winners for the first time in November, and the team who lost to the champions in the semis, took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The contest also carried emotional weight, with Australia skipper Alyssa Healy playing in her farewell series. Fittingly, Healy led from the front. After her bowlers laid the foundation with a disciplined effort, Healy (50 off 70b) added 64 runs with the in-form Beth Mooney, who went on to strike a fluent 76 (79 b, 5x4, 2x6). Annabel Sutherland (48* 44b) ensured there were no hiccups as the hosts cruised home.

India’s innings never quite found rhythm. The decision to promote returning opener Pratika Rawal — she had four months of rehab for ankle injury — did not pay dividends as she fell leg before to Megan Schutt off the second ball of the match. Smriti Mandhana (58 off 68) tried to steady the ship, but wickets fell regularly. Shafali Verma (8) was caught and bowled by Darcie Brown and Jemimah Rodrigues (8) caught behind off Ash Gardner, reducing India to 52/3.

Mandhana and Kaur raised a 48-run stand, but just as India looked to rebuild, Tahlia McGrath dismissed Mandhana. Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh fell in quick succession, and Kaur — battling discomfort in her left knee — managed a gritty 53 off 83 balls before falling to Ashleigh Gardner (3/33). Kaur did not take the field during Australia’s chase and Mandhana stepped in to lead the side.

It was young Kashvee Gautam’s spirited 43 off 44 balls, including the only three sixes of the innings, that pushed India past the 200-run mark. However, a lack of partnerships hurt them.

For India, left-arm spinner Shree Charani (2/41) was impressive, but the modest total left little room for error.

“We were pretty pleased with the win,” Healy said after the match. “There was a bit of talk how we would bounce back after the T20 series. To come out and play like that was clinical. Proud of the group.”

Mandhana said India were caught off guard by the conditions. “We started poorly with the bat, losing early wickets. The wicket didn’t play the way we expected. But we fought back well. I think Harman will be fine.” The BCCI said its medical team is monitoring Kaur’s injury.

With the multi-format series now level at four points apiece, the teams head to Hobart for the second ODI.

Brief scores

India: 214 in 48.3 overs (Smriti Mandhana 58, Harmanpreet Kaur 53, Kashvee Gautam 43, Ashleigh Gardner 3/33, Megan Schutt 2/42). Australia: 217/4 in 38.2 overs (Beth Mooney 76, Alyssa Healy 50, Annabel Sutherland 48*, Shree Charani 2/41)