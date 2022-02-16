'More versatile, seems to have more all-round game': Agarkar picks between Iyer and Suryakumar for IND vs WI T20I series

Now that the IPL 2022 Auction frenzy is over, the Indian cricket fans will now turn their focus back on Team India as they take on West Indies in the first T20I of the three-match series at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. All eyes will be on the team composition and former pacer Ajit Agarkar has had his say regarding choosing between Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav.

Both middle-order batters showed fine form in the recently-concluded ODI series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While Yadav, dubbed as 'SKY' by his fans, finished as the highest run-getter with 104 runs, Iyer recovered from Covid before smashing an impressive 80 in the final game.

Agarkar, while speaking to Star Sports' show Game Plan, lauded both the players but also picked Yadav over Iyer for the first game on February 16 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

“Both are very good players, both good strikers of the ball. I just feel Suryakumar Yadav is more versatile if you need him to bat a little bit higher or even if it’s at 5 or 6, he seems to have a bit more to his game or more all-around ability to his batting than Shreyas Iyer.

"Shreyas Iyer is a terrific player who can strike the ball well but at this point, If I had to pick one out of the two – it’ll have to be Suryakumar Yadav because he just seems in better form, seems to have a lot more all-round game and more suited to the number 5 or 6 at this point," said Agarkar.

Meanwhile, Iyer was in news recently because of the paycheck he earned at mega-auction. The former Delhi Capitals captain was acquired by the Kolkata Knight Riders for a sum of INR 12.25 crore. Despite the likes of Pat Cummins and Ajinkya Rahane in the side, Iyer is likely to lead KKR.