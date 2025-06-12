Morne Morkel 'challenges' India star to 'bowl that magical ball' in England, and it's not Bumrah

The Jasprit Bumrah conundrum, centered around his workload management, has India scouting for alternate pace options, and bowling coach Morne Morkel seems to have one in sight. With the high-stakes England Test series approaching, the former South Africa international believes his pick can deliver the “magical” balls needed to tip the scale in India’s favour. India's bowling coach Morne Morkel attends a practice session(AFP)

Head coach Gautam Gambhir had earlier backed Nitish Kumar Reddy for a Test call-up, especially after India’s forgettable home series loss to New Zealand last November. Touted as the next Hardik Pandya, Reddy impressed with the bat in Australia, even slamming a century at the MCG. However, he bowled sparingly through the series — just 44 overs across nine innings for five wickets.

Despite a modest showing in the two matches against England Lions (two wickets in 26.5 overs), Morkel sees potential in Reddy’s pace variety.

“I think he (Reddy) is skillful. He can bowl that magical ball,” said Morkel during India's training session. “It’s about building consistency — that’s what we want to work on. It’s important for his game.”

Morkel added that he’s challenged Reddy to take on a bigger bowling role.

“We all know what he can do with the bat. But in these conditions, if he can offer us something with the ball, he becomes a very exciting option.”

When asked if this meant Reddy could be picked over Shardul Thakur — a more established seaming option — Morkel stayed noncommittal.

“In terms of balance, we’re quite happy. But as a bowling unit, finding that extra gear for Test cricket will be key.”

He wrapped up by stressing the importance of preparation:

“We haven’t played Tests for a while. In England, the conditions may help, especially when it’s overcast, but you still get good batting surfaces. So the sharpness, that Test-match fitness — that’s what we’re working on.”