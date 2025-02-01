India coach provides crucial update on Mohammed Shami's place after sealing T20I series: '…we'll see how things go'

Team India bowling coach Morne Morkel praised senior paceman Mohammed Shami and said everyone is excited to have him back in the group. Shami made his return to international cricket with the ongoing England series and got a chance in the XI for the third T20I, where he ended up wicketless. The team management has preferred Arshdeep Singh over Shami in three of the first four T20Is, but Morkel has suggested that there are chances of him making it to the XI for the last match, Rajkot: India's Mohammed Shami bowls during the third T20 cricket match between India and England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.(PTI)

Shami conceded 25 runs in three overs at an economy rate of 8.33 in Rajkot while Morkel is elated with the work he has been putting in the training after making his comeback. Meanwhile, India have already taken an unassailable 3-1 lead with one match left to play on Monday.

"Shami's been bowling really well, catching to him at warm-ups... so very happy he's coming along. He's probably going to get an opportunity in the next game, we'll see how things go, but excited to have him back in the group," Morkel said at the post-match press conference.

Beyond his on-field performance, Morkel highlighted Shami's invaluable role in mentoring the younger bowlers in the squad.

"Just for him to share his experience and his knowledge at training is a massive boost for this young bowling unit and for Indian cricket, so yeah, great to have Shami back in the mix," he added.

Shami proved his fitness in domestic cricket

Shami had to put up a lot of hard work to prove his fitness by playing in all three domestic formats for Bengal — starting with the Ranji Trophy, followed by the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s, and concluding with the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

With the series already in India's kitty, Shami's presence could be a significant advantage for India as they look to fine-tune their bowling attack ahead of the Champions Trophy. The senior paceman has been picked in the ODI squad alongside Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah.

India will take on England in the final match of the series in Mumbai at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on February 02.