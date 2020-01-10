e-paper
Home / Cricket / Morris breaks Shaun Marsh’s bat into half in Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Big Bash League match - WATCH

Morris breaks Shaun Marsh’s bat into half in Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Big Bash League match - WATCH

Big Bash League: In the Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades BBL match, Shaun Marsh’s bat was broken into pieces by a Lance Morris delivery.

cricket Updated: Jan 10, 2020 16:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shaun Marsh’s with his broken bat in BBL
Shaun Marsh’s with his broken bat in BBL(screen grab)
         

Western Australia fast bowler Lance Morris, who made his Big Bash League debut on Friday in the Melbourne derby match for Melbourne Stars against the Renegades, did not have the best of times with the ball but he did show glimpses of the talent he possesses. In his very first over in the BBL, Morris with a 139 km/h delivery broke Shaun Marsh’s bat into half.

In the third over of the Renegades innings, Stars fast bowler Morris bowled a length delivery to Marsh which the left-hander handled pretty well but the pace of the ball broke his bat. Marsh, who was batting on 8, had to change his bat. That did wonders for him as he smashed 63 off 43 balls with 7 fours and 2 sixes to lead the Renegades to 168 for 7, batting first.

 

Morris’ day, however, went the other way. He went for 33 runs in his 3 overs and was the most expensive bowler for the Stars.

Marsh’ opening partner Marcus Harris to put up a good show with the bat, scoring 42 off 33 balls.

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf was once again the pick of the bowlers for the Melbourne Stars. He gave away only 24 runs for and picked up a wicket in his 4 overs.

