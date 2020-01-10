Morris breaks Shaun Marsh’s bat into half in Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Big Bash League match - WATCH

cricket

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 16:11 IST

Western Australia fast bowler Lance Morris, who made his Big Bash League debut on Friday in the Melbourne derby match for Melbourne Stars against the Renegades, did not have the best of times with the ball but he did show glimpses of the talent he possesses. In his very first over in the BBL, Morris with a 139 km/h delivery broke Shaun Marsh’s bat into half.

In the third over of the Renegades innings, Stars fast bowler Morris bowled a length delivery to Marsh which the left-hander handled pretty well but the pace of the ball broke his bat. Marsh, who was batting on 8, had to change his bat. That did wonders for him as he smashed 63 off 43 balls with 7 fours and 2 sixes to lead the Renegades to 168 for 7, batting first.

Lance 'Wild Thing' Morris has his first Big Bash victim... Shaun Marsh's bat!! 😳 #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/p4c0OtHEGM — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 10, 2020

Morris’ day, however, went the other way. He went for 33 runs in his 3 overs and was the most expensive bowler for the Stars.

Marsh’ opening partner Marcus Harris to put up a good show with the bat, scoring 42 off 33 balls.

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf was once again the pick of the bowlers for the Melbourne Stars. He gave away only 24 runs for and picked up a wicket in his 4 overs.