'Most IPL teams are with fixers...': Former Pakistan cricketer's shocking 'BCCI' accusation amid Rajasthan Royals row

Amid the ongoing controversy around the Rajasthan Royals, who have been accused of match-fixing following their close defeat to Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur last week, former Pakistan cricketer Tanveer Ahmed made a shocking accusation on the BCCI and the IPL. Rajasthan Royals have been accused of match fixing in IPL 2025(PTI)

After the developments surrounding the Royals, Ahmed took to social media and claimed that most teams in the IPL belonged to the fixers. The former fast bowler, who represented Pakistan across formats, said that while BCCI can claim IPL to be the biggest T20 franchise league in the world, it is also the hub for the biggest fixing.

"BCCi bolta ha humari IPL duniya ke sab say bari league ha han woh tou ha lekin fixing bhi sab say bari hote ha ziyada tar tou team's fixer's kay pass hain (BCCI tells that our IPL is the biggest league in the world. Yes that it is but the biggest fixing also happens and most of the teams are with the fixers)," he wrote on X.

What is the controversy around Rajasthan Royals?

Jaideep Bihani, Convenor of the Ad Hoc Committee of the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA), on Tuesday, accused the Rajasthan Royals of match-fixing after they failed to chase down nine runs in the final over in both their last two matches - against Delhi Capitals and LSG.

Rajasthan called the allegations "completely false and baseless," as they wrote a strongly-worded letter to the Rajasthan government and the state's Sports Council demanding strict action against Bihani.

A BCCI official, talking to the Times of India, also rejected the claims, saying that the RCA is dissolved. "The RCA is currently dissolved. An ad-hoc committee has been formed, and with the elections approaching, there is a lot of drama. Everyone wants attention."

The official also reassured that the BCCI has its anti-corruption body keeping a close watch on the proceedings of IPL 24*7. "The BCCI has an anti-corruption unit working 24x7 to keep bad elements away from the game. There is no truth to these allegations," he added.