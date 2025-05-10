Most of IPL's 62 overseas stars to leave India by Saturday; some might return if BCCI resumes tournament in May

Despite IPL teams disbanding this weekend and most overseas players expected to return home while the IPL is suspended for the coming week, there remains some optimism about the IPL being played to conclusion within the month of May as the BCCI hunts for alternative solutions. However, as per an ESPNcricinfo report, there is an understanding within the franchises that all overseas players might not be available for the entirety of the IPL, if the schedule is pushed beyond the originally scheduled final on May 25. RCB stars Josh Hazlewood and Phil Salt are amongst those expected to be called up for international duty in coming weeks.(REUTERS)

“While the franchises remain optimistic that most overseas players would return if the tournament were to resume later in May, they admitted there would be no guarantees if the window extended beyond May 25, when the IPL 2025 final was scheduled to be played in Kolkata,” read ESPN’s report on the situation. The IPL’s window was scheduled and designed to provide a break between the conclusion of the tournament and the return of top-level action in international cricket.

“That's because of the bilateral commitments for several players, as well as the World Test Championship (WTC) final between Australia and South Africa, starting on June 11 at Lord's,” further explained the report. Leading Australian IPL players such as Purple Cap holder Josh Hazlewood and Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins, as well as South African stars such as Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, and Kagiso Rabada, are expected to feature in that marquee final, with most of these names likely to make the playoffs of IPL with their franchises.

West Indies tour of Ireland, England provides complication

Moreover, a bilateral series between England and West Indies is set to begin on May 29, while the Windies also have a lead-up ODI series against Ireland beginning on May 21 which already clashed with the end of the IPL season. Sherfane Rutherford of Gujarat Titans and Romario Shepherd of Royal Challengers Bangalore are the two IPL regulars included in the touring squad for these ODIs, with LSG backup Shamar Joseph also part of the 15-man squad for WI. No Irish players are part of the IPL this year.

These scheduling conflicts might present another dilemma for the national team players, and with the situation currently tense in India, players might err on the side of safety and opt to join the travelling crews.

The BCCI is currently considering the South Indian cities of Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Chennai to act as hubs for the remaining 17 matches of the tournament, including the interrupted PBKS vs DC match carried over from Dharamsala. However, in their statement, the BCCI emphasised on the need to prioritise national safety and unity before returning focus to the IPL.