Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'Most of us don't mind seeing Australia going down...': AB de Villiers fires playful jibe after India's Perth thrashing

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 28, 2024 04:36 PM IST

AB de Villiers spoke in great detail about Team India's triumph in the first Test against Australia.

Team India produced an excellent performance to beat Australia by 295 runs in the first Test in Perth, and former South Africa batter AB de Villiers was all praise for the Jasprit Bumrah-led side. India outclassed the Aussies in all departments, setting up a colossal 534-run target; the hosts crumbled under pressure, as they were bundled for 238.

Indian squad celebrate the victory during Day 4 of the first Test match against Australia(HT_PRINT)
Indian squad celebrate the victory during Day 4 of the first Test match against Australia(HT_PRINT)

De Villiers took a playful jibe at the Australian team, stating that he doesn't mind watching Australia "go down."

Top 15 buys at IPL 2025 Auction
Share Via
Copy Link
Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant
₹ 27 Cr
DC LSG
  • Total Match
  • 111
  • Total Runs
  • 3284
  • Highest Score
  • 128 runs
Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer
₹ 26.75 Cr
KKR PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 115
  • Total Runs
  • 3127
  • Highest Score
  • 96 runs
Venkatesh Iyer
Venkatesh Iyer
₹ 23.75 Cr
KKR KKR
  • Total Match
  • 50
  • Total Runs
  • 1326
  • Highest Score
  • 104 runs
  • Wickets
  • 3
  • Best Bowling
  • 2/29
Arshdeep Singh
Arshdeep Singh
₹ 18 Cr
PBKS PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 65
  • Total Runs
  • 29
  • Highest Score
  • 10 runs
  • Wickets
  • 76
  • Best Bowling
  • 5/32
Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal
₹ 18 Cr
RR PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 260
  • Total Runs
  • 37
  • Highest Score
  • 8 runs
  • Wickets
  • 205
  • Best Bowling
  • 5/40
Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler
₹ 15.75 Cr
RR GT
  • Total Match
  • 107
  • Total Runs
  • 3582
  • Highest Score
  • 124 runs
KL Rahul
KL Rahul
₹ 14 Cr
LSG DC
  • Total Match
  • 132
  • Total Runs
  • 4683
  • Highest Score
  • 132 runs
Trent Boult
Trent Boult
₹ 12.50 Cr
RR MI
  • Total Match
  • 104
  • Total Runs
  • 83
  • Highest Score
  • 17 runs
  • Wickets
  • 121
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/18
Jofra Archer
Jofra Archer
₹ 12.50 Cr
MI RR
  • Total Match
  • 35
  • Total Runs
  • 195
  • Highest Score
  • 27 runs
  • Wickets
  • 46
  • Best Bowling
  • 3/15
Josh Hazlewood
Josh Hazlewood
₹ 12.50 Cr
RCB RCB
  • Total Match
  • 12
  • Total Runs
  • -
  • Highest Score
  • -
  • Wickets
  • 12
  • Best Bowling
  • 3/24
Mohammed Siraj
Mohammed Siraj
₹ 12.25 Cr
RCB GT
  • Total Match
  • 93
  • Total Runs
  • 109
  • Highest Score
  • 14 runs
  • Wickets
  • 93
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/21
Mitchell Starc
Mitchell Starc
₹ 11.75 Cr
KKR DC
  • Total Match
  • 41
  • Total Runs
  • 105
  • Highest Score
  • 29 runs
  • Wickets
  • 51
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/15
Phil Salt
Phil Salt
₹ 11.50 Cr
DC RCB
  • Total Match
  • 21
  • Total Runs
  • 653
  • Highest Score
  • 89 runs
Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan
₹ 11.25 Cr
MI SRH
  • Total Match
  • 105
  • Total Runs
  • 2644
  • Highest Score
  • 99 runs
  • Wickets
  • -
  • Best Bowling
  • -
Jitesh Sharmar
Jitesh Sharma
₹ 11 Cr
PBKS RCB
  • Total Match
  • 40
  • Total Runs
  • 730
  • Highest Score
  • 49 runs
Check Full Coverage

"It was a fascinating Test match. Nothing against the Aussies, but most of us around the world don't mind seeing them going down every now and then," de Villiers said, as he chuckled.

The South African batting great lauded India's fighting spirit, referring to the side's unprecedented 0-3 whitewash at home to New Zealand. The series against the Kiwis was India's last Test action before the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and de Villiers stated the Indians adapted to the conditions brilliantly.

"It was nice to see India start well; they needed to start well after the loss against New Zealand. That took a big dent in their confidence but coming out in the first Test, the most important thing was to adapt to the conditions, which they did exceptionally well," said the Proteas legend.

"They fought back after the first innings, 150 all out, and really bowling well, Bumrah and the whole bowling attack coming together."

ABD on Kohli

The South Africa former captain also spoke about Virat Kohli's century; the duo shares an excellent friendship, thanks to their time at the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and de Villiers pointed out the "relief" on Kohli's face as soon as he reached the three-figure mark in the second innings of the Perth Test.

"In that second innings, I watched every ball. An incredible athlete, he has had a tough time. We saw the relief on his face after he got his hundred. Very happy for Virat and very happy for India. I do expect the Aussies to be back, no doubt, but it's going to be a fascinating Test series to watch," said de Villiers.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On