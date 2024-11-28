'Most of us don't mind seeing Australia going down...': AB de Villiers fires playful jibe after India's Perth thrashing

Team India produced an excellent performance to beat Australia by 295 runs in the first Test in Perth, and former South Africa batter AB de Villiers was all praise for the Jasprit Bumrah-led side. India outclassed the Aussies in all departments, setting up a colossal 534-run target; the hosts crumbled under pressure, as they were bundled for 238. Indian squad celebrate the victory during Day 4 of the first Test match against Australia(HT_PRINT)

De Villiers took a playful jibe at the Australian team, stating that he doesn't mind watching Australia "go down."

"It was a fascinating Test match. Nothing against the Aussies, but most of us around the world don't mind seeing them going down every now and then," de Villiers said, as he chuckled.

The South African batting great lauded India's fighting spirit, referring to the side's unprecedented 0-3 whitewash at home to New Zealand. The series against the Kiwis was India's last Test action before the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and de Villiers stated the Indians adapted to the conditions brilliantly.

"It was nice to see India start well; they needed to start well after the loss against New Zealand. That took a big dent in their confidence but coming out in the first Test, the most important thing was to adapt to the conditions, which they did exceptionally well," said the Proteas legend.

"They fought back after the first innings, 150 all out, and really bowling well, Bumrah and the whole bowling attack coming together."

ABD on Kohli

The South Africa former captain also spoke about Virat Kohli's century; the duo shares an excellent friendship, thanks to their time at the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and de Villiers pointed out the "relief" on Kohli's face as soon as he reached the three-figure mark in the second innings of the Perth Test.

"In that second innings, I watched every ball. An incredible athlete, he has had a tough time. We saw the relief on his face after he got his hundred. Very happy for Virat and very happy for India. I do expect the Aussies to be back, no doubt, but it's going to be a fascinating Test series to watch," said de Villiers.