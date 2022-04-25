‘MS & AB have been biggest finishers, but Dhoni is at forefront’: Pathan hails CSK legend as IPL's ‘true ambassador’

After a scintillating show against Mumbai Indians on Thursday evening, fans will hope for another 'Dhoni special' as Chennai Super Kings take on Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League clash on Monday evening. The former CSK skipper took fans down the memory lane as he hammered 16 runs in the final four balls to help CSK edge out Mumbai by three wickets. (IPL 2022 Full coverage)

Soon after his final over heroics, which helped CSK win their second match of the season, messages flooded on social media praising the 40-year-old wicketkeeper-batter.

Irfan Pathan, who has himself faced the wrath of Dhoni during his playing days, hailed the wicketkeeper and rated him as “the greatest finisher in the history of IPL.”

Pathan expressed his thoughts on Star Sports show Cricket Live. “MS Dhoni is the greatest finisher in the history of IPL. Year after year, someone else has been joining this list but no one has been able to displace Dhoni. He is the identity of this league, its true ambassador. MSD and AB de Villiers have been the biggest finishers in the history of IPL, but Dhoni is at the forefront of it. He is the greatest.”

The former all-rounder also took the example of Rajasthan Royals batter Shimron Hetmyer and Royal Challengers Bangalore wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik, who have been performing a similar role for their franchise. However, he keeps Dhoni above the two.

"If we talk about this season, it is pertinent to mention the names of Rahul Tewatia, Dinesh Karthik, Shimron Hetmyer because they have been finishing the games continuously for their teams. But when it comes to the ultimate finisher, obviously only one name will come to the mind and that is Dhoni’s," added Pathan.

Speaking on CSK's uncharacteristic run in the ongoing edition, Pathan warned other franchises to not to take the defending champions lightly.

“No team can make the mistake of underestimating CSK. This is a team which knows how to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. This team has done it many a time and that is why it has always been the most dangerous of sides in the history of the league," he said.

CSK are currently placed second-last on the points table and will be aiming for a positive result against Punjab Kings.