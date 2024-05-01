MS Dhoni almost sells Daryl Mitchell down the river, gets out on final ball to end unbeaten run in IPL 2024
MS Dhoni ended his unbeaten run in the IPL 2024 as the CSK icon was dismissed for the first time on matchday 49 against Punjab Kings.
MS Dhoni's unbeaten run as a batter in the Indian Premier League season 2024 came to an end on Wednesday at the Chepauk. Tasked to finish things off in style for the umpteenth time, Dhoni issued a challenge to Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh in the final over of the Super Kings innings. Taking on Team India's new T20 World Cup recruit, Dhoni started the 20th over with a boundary.
After walking out to a deafening roar at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, CSK icon Dhoni made sure Arshdeep remained under the pump as the pacer bowled two wides in the final over. Taking no prisoners in his small cameo, Dhoni also refused to rotate the strike. Interestingly, Dhoni almost sold his teammate Daryl Mitchell down the river when he sent the CSK batter to the non-striker's end. Issuing a cheeky remark on-air, commentator Ravi Shastri said that Mitchell almost ran two.
ALSO READ: IPL 2024, CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Score: Prabhsimran, Jonny start strong in chase
Dhoni's unbeaten run ends in IPL 2024
After missing an Arshdeep bouncer on the next ball, Dhoni fired a massive six off the PBKS pacer to provide the finishing touches. However, a six on the penultimate ball was followed by a run out. Dhoni made a desperate attempt to complete the double, but the ex-CSK skipper was run out by Harshal Patel and Jitesh Sharma.
For the first time in the league phase of the IPL 2024, Dhoni was dismissed in the CSK innings. The former India skipper remained unbeaten for seven games this season. The 42-year-old smashed 96 runs at an explosive strike rate of almost 260 prior to CSK's meeting with PBKS at Chepauk.
Dhoni scored 15 off 9 balls and batted at a strike rate of 127.27 against Punjab. Talking more about the match, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (62) smashed a quick-fire half-century while Ajinkya Rahane scored 29 off 24 balls after PBKS opted to bowl first at Chepauk. Punjab's Rahul Chahar was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors. The Indian spinner bagged two wickets and leaked 16 runs in four overs.
"I backed myself and knew if I bowled my best ball, they won’t be able to hit. (On plans to Dhoni) I didn’t want to bowl it fuller to him, he hits it well if you push it fuller. I think we conceded about 8-10 runs more than what we started with, but this is still a good target to chase down," Chahar told Shastri in the innings break.
Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Score, T20 World Cup India Squad Live, CSK vs PBKS Live Score and get exclusive insights with the IPL Match Today, IPL Points Table match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.