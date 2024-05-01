MS Dhoni almost sells Daryl Mitchell down the river, gets out on final ball to end unbeaten run in IPL 2024

MS Dhoni's unbeaten run as a batter in the Indian Premier League season 2024 came to an end on Wednesday at the Chepauk. Tasked to finish things off in style for the umpteenth time, Dhoni issued a challenge to Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh in the final over of the Super Kings innings. Taking on Team India's new T20 World Cup recruit, Dhoni started the 20th over with a boundary. Dhoni was dismissed in the CSK innings for the first time at IPL 2024(PTI-IPL)

After walking out to a deafening roar at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, CSK icon Dhoni made sure Arshdeep remained under the pump as the pacer bowled two wides in the final over. Taking no prisoners in his small cameo, Dhoni also refused to rotate the strike. Interestingly, Dhoni almost sold his teammate Daryl Mitchell down the river when he sent the CSK batter to the non-striker's end. Issuing a cheeky remark on-air, commentator Ravi Shastri said that Mitchell almost ran two.

Dhoni's unbeaten run ends in IPL 2024

After missing an Arshdeep bouncer on the next ball, Dhoni fired a massive six off the PBKS pacer to provide the finishing touches. However, a six on the penultimate ball was followed by a run out. Dhoni made a desperate attempt to complete the double, but the ex-CSK skipper was run out by Harshal Patel and Jitesh Sharma.

For the first time in the league phase of the IPL 2024, Dhoni was dismissed in the CSK innings. The former India skipper remained unbeaten for seven games this season. The 42-year-old smashed 96 runs at an explosive strike rate of almost 260 prior to CSK's meeting with PBKS at Chepauk.

Dhoni scored 15 off 9 balls and batted at a strike rate of 127.27 against Punjab. Talking more about the match, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (62) smashed a quick-fire half-century while Ajinkya Rahane scored 29 off 24 balls after PBKS opted to bowl first at Chepauk. Punjab's Rahul Chahar was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors. The Indian spinner bagged two wickets and leaked 16 runs in four overs.

"I backed myself and knew if I bowled my best ball, they won’t be able to hit. (On plans to Dhoni) I didn’t want to bowl it fuller to him, he hits it well if you push it fuller. I think we conceded about 8-10 runs more than what we started with, but this is still a good target to chase down," Chahar told Shastri in the innings break.