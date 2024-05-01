IPL 2024, CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Score: Record-makers Punjab Kings look to weaken Chennai Super Kings' playoff bid

IPL 2024, CSK vs PBKS IPL Live Score: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings: Chennai Super Kings returned to winning ways in their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad after two successive losses to Lucknow Super Giants; on Wednesday, they prepare for another tough test, as they meet the unpredictable Punjab Kings in a crucial encounter. With both teams eyeing a crucial win to propel them up the points table, the stage is set for a thrilling showdown at the MA Chidambaram Stadium....Read More

CSK finds themselves in a mid-table tussle, sharing 10 points from nine matches with Lucknow Super Giants, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Delhi Capitals. As defending champions, CSK would be determined to break away from this deadlock and assert their dominance with a commanding performance against PBKS. However, their task is not without challenges, especially considering PBKS's recent exploits; their historic chase of 262 against Kolkata Knight Riders.

While PBKS enter the contest buoyed by their record-breaking victory, CSK draw confidence from their recent triumph over Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Chepauk pitch, known for its assistance to bowlers, could play a crucial role in the outcome of the match. CSK's bowlers showcased their prowess in the previous game, stifling SRH's batting lineup with accuracy and variations. Led by skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is in red-hot form with scores of 108 and 98 in his last two innings, CSK will look to continue their momentum with a well-rounded performance.

In Shivam Dube, CSK boast a formidable weapon capable of dismantling any bowling attack. With 350 runs at a strike rate of 172.41, Dube has emerged as a vital cog in CSK's batting lineup and will be further boosted in morale after his selection to India's T20 World Cup squad. However, CSK's opening combination remains a concern, with Ajinkya Rahane yet to find his rhythm.

On the other hand, PBKS will be eager to capitalise on their recent success and climb up the points table. With Jonny Bairstow, Shashank Singh, and Prabhsimran Singh leading the charge, PBKS will rely on their batting firepower to steer them to victory. However, their bowling department, led by Kagiso Rabada and Harshal Patel, will need to step up to contain CSK's potent batting lineup.