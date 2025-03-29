MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli's bromance after RCB hammer CSK in front of home crowd takes the cake

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ended a 17-year jinx at Chepauk by defeating Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 50 runs in the IPL 2025 clash on Friday. While RCB’s victory marked their first triumph at this venue since 2008, the post-match camaraderie between Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni captured the hearts of fans worldwide. MS Dhoni hugging Virat Kohli after RCB beat CSK in Chennai

As the dust settled on an emphatic RCB performance, led by captain Rajat Patidar’s scintillating 51 off 32 balls and a disciplined bowling effort, all eyes turned to the two Indian cricket legends. Kohli and Dhoni, whose on-field rivalry has defined the CSK-RCB Southern Derby for over a decade, shared a warm embrace and a brief chat as they walked off the field. The moment, filled with mutual respect and genuine affection, quickly went viral, with fans flooding social media to celebrate the enduring bond between the two icons.

RCB had posted a formidable 196/7, powered by Patidar’s half-century and a late flourish from Tim David (22* off 8). In response, CSK struggled, managing only 146/8, despite a late cameo from Dhoni, who remained unbeaten on 30 off 16 balls. Earlier in the game, Dhoni showcased his trademark brilliance behind the stumps with a lightning-fast stumping of Phil Salt, reminding everyone of his timeless skill. Kohli, meanwhile, contributed 31 off 30, battling a sluggish pitch before unleashing a six and a boundary off Matheesha Pathirana after being struck on the helmet.

The match itself was a landmark moment for RCB, breaking a long-standing curse at Chepauk, but the post-match interaction between Kohli and Dhoni became the defining image of the night. Videos and pictures of Kohli hugging Dhoni from behind, followed by an animated conversation, lit up platforms like X, with fans calling it the “Mahirat moment” they’d been waiting for. One fan posted, “Handshake & Hug after the match – Mahi-Rat Moment,” while another wrote, “Virat Kohli And MS Dhoni – The Pure And Very Special Bond, What A Duo!”

This isn’t the first time the duo’s friendship has taken centre stage. Their history dates back to Kohli’s India debut under Dhoni’s captaincy in 2008, blossoming into a relationship of mentorship and mutual admiration. Over the years, whether it’s Kohli crediting Dhoni for his growth as a captain or Dhoni praising Kohli’s hunger for runs, their off-field connection has remained a constant amidst the fierce CSK-RCB rivalry.

Speaking recently about their bond, Dhoni highlighted Kohli’s relentless drive. “Right from the start, he was someone who wanted to contribute, never happy with a 40 or 60—he wanted a hundred and to be not out at the end,” Dhoni said in an interview with JioHotstar. “We’ve had honest conversations about matches, and that’s opened us up. We’re friends, despite that line between senior and junior.”

For Kohli, the victory was sweet, but the chance to catch up with his “friend” Dhoni added an extra layer of joy. The RCB star, who has often spoken about Dhoni’s influence on his career, couldn’t hide his smile as they exchanged words, a sight that resonated deeply with the Chepauk crowd and millions watching at home.

As RCB climbed to the top of the IPL 2025 points table with back-to-back wins, and CSK licked their wounds after a rare home defeat, the night belonged as much to Kohli and Dhoni’s friendship as it did to cricket. For fans, it was a reminder that beyond the runs, wickets, and rivalries, the spirit of the game lives in moments like these—where two legends, once captain and protégé, now stand as equals, united by respect and a shared love for cricket.