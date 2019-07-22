Today in New Delhi, India
MS Dhoni army training: David Lloyd’s cheeky Twitter post leaves fans fuming

Lloyd responded to a tweet by Sky Sports Cricket with two ‘face with tears of joy’ emoticons and that has not gone down well with MS Dhoni’s fans. 

cricket Updated: Jul 22, 2019 15:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MS Dhoni,Dhoni army training,David Lloyd
File photo of former Indian Army chief General VK Singh pinning badges on MS Dhoni after he was granted honorary rank of Lt. Colonel in the Territorial Army.(HT Photo)

A lot has been said about former India captain MS Dhoni’s decision to opt out of the upcoming tour of West Indies and his desire to train with the parachute regiment of the Territorial army. From speculations about retirement to his future role has been debated by pundits and fans alike.

Former England cricketer and commentator David Lloyd’s response to the news on Twitter though was quite cheeky. Lloyd responded to a tweet by Sky Sports Cricket with two ‘face with tears of joy’ emoticons and that has not gone down well with Dhoni’s fans.

Fans have slammed Lloyd for disrespecting Dhoni’s decision and there have been many angry reactions to the tweet. The wicket-keeper batsman had requested the Indian Army to allow him to train with a territorial army battalion of the Parachute regiment for two months. “The request has now been approved by the Indian Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat and the honorary Lt Col would train with the Parachute regiment battalion,” top Army sources told ANI.

The Army, however, will not allow Dhoni, who holds an honorary post of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army, to be part of any active operation, sources mentioned. India will tour West Indies for three T20Is and as many ODIs, and two Tests which are part of World Test Championship from August 3 to September 3.

Here are a few twitter reactions from MS Dhoni fans:

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 15:18 IST

