‘MS Dhoni can change games like no other CSK batter’: Pujara warns five-time champions not to repeat IPL 2025 mistake

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is set to return for yet another season of the Indian Premier League after Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanath confirmed that the veteran will be available for the entire campaign. Retirement talk has followed Dhoni for the last few seasons, but the former India captain appears far from done. The legendary wicketkeeper batter is once again ready to don the iconic yellow jersey and lead the crowd-favourite side into another IPL journey. MD Dhoni will return in CSK colours in the upcoming IPL 2026. (AFP)

Dhoni had a modest IPL 2025, scoring 196 runs from 14 matches. The veteran wicketkeeper batter averaged 24.50 and struck at 135.17, mostly coming in the lower order to provide late bursts in the final overs when quick runs were required. Despite his contributions, it turned out to be a disappointing campaign for CSK. The five-time champions struggled for consistency throughout the tournament and eventually ended their run at the bottom of the standings without making the playoffs.

Former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara weighed in on Dhoni’s batting role at CSK, pointing out that the veteran often walked in as low as No. 8 during the last season. Pujara felt a player of Dhoni’s calibre deserves more time at the crease, as he still has the ability to change the course of a match if given enough deliveries.

"I don’t see a point in MS Dhoni batting at No. 8 or 9, because he has the potential to turn games around single-handedly, something no other batter in the CSK team can do. If he bats for only five or ten balls, imagine what Mahi bhai can do if he plays 25 or 30 balls," Pujara said on JioHotstar.

“CSK is like a family” Reflecting on the culture within CSK, Pujara spoke about the strong sense of stability and trust that has long defined the franchise. Having previously been part of the setup, he highlighted that players are given clarity about their roles, while the team also values loyalty and continuity, though he acknowledged that the side is now gradually moving towards a younger core.

"I’ve been in the CSK setup. In that environment, players are very comfortable; it’s like a family. When you’re in that setup, there is clarity about what is expected of you as a player. Loyalty also comes into the picture because most of CSK’s players, if you look at the history, stay for a long time once they become part of that setup. There is a transition in the team now, so there is a bit more preference for young players," said Pujara.