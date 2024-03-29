'MS Dhoni doesn't have to bat...': Stuart Broad 'feels for' MSD; Steve Smith can't get over CSK legend's '2.27m' dive

MS Dhoni is yet to get a bat in the IPL 2024. Although it's been just two games for the Chennai Super Kings legend, the fact that his team hasn't needed him augurs well for CSK. But at the same time, it has kept fans eagerly waiting. With Dhoni sporting his iconic long locks after 17 long years, people are yearning to see the sight of their beloved MSD club those monstrous sixes. Despite not batting, Dhoni has already managed to produce a moment behind the wicket, when at 42, he showed the agility of a 22-year-old and plucked a stunning diving catch out of thin air. MS Dhoni the keeper is making heads turn... AGAIN(AP)

If the Chepauk didn't erupt wildly enough then, imagine the scenes and the decibel levels when Dhoni walks out to bat, let alone send a few balls into the crowd. Guess that's what the legend of Dhoni is about, one that transcends boundaries and sports. There are cricketers who made their debuts after him and retired before, such as England bowling great Stuart Broad, who is still stunned at how effortlessly Dhoni is able to do things that cricketers half his age struggle to.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"He's still pretty good, isn't he? He's a legend of the game. I feel for MS, he doesn't have to bat in a game and still manages to have a moment that moves or changes the game in less than a second. His teammates swarmed in, delighted for him and the crowd in Chennai loved it so it was a great moment in the night," Broad said on the Star Sports Cricket Live.

Steve Smith agrees

The ex-England quick's thoughts were echoed by Australia's Test opener Steve Smith, who still can't get over that catch from MS. Dhoni stretched to his right, covered a distance of 2.27 meters to grab a one-handed take to dismiss Vijay Shankar during CSK's IPL game against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday. What made the effort even more special is that Dhoni took it off the bowling of Daryl Mitchell, who isn't the quickest, in turn, making Dhoni keep a few steps in.

"Yeah, wound back the clock, didn't he? Just put a dive in there, it was 2.27 meters, it came up on the coverage, it was a great catch. He was standing a bit closer because Darryl Mitchell is not the quickest of bowlers so he was up nice and tight, didn't have a great deal of time to react but his reactions are certainly still there, aren't they? Covered ground nicely and just stuck in that right hand," added Smith, the former Australia captain.

IPL 2024 is likely to be Dhoni's swansong. He has already handed over the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad, under whom, CSK have won both their games thus far. That Dhoni is no longer speaking on the mic at the toss or post-match is a bit of a letdown for fans but just his mere presence is enough to bring crowds in. When he does bat eventually this season - he surely will, a lot - expect some fireworks and more throwbacks to the good old days of Dhoni in his pomp.