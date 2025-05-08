MS Dhoni drops cryptic update on IPL future after CSK's win vs KKR: 'They don't know when it's my final time...'

MS Dhoni has dropped his clearest hint yet that the end to his IPL career may be is near. The Chennai Super Kings captain, speaking after his side’s nervy two-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on Wednesday, said he would take a call on his IPL future only after pushing himself for another “6–8 months” to assess whether he could physically cope with the rigours of the league. MS Dhoni spoke about his IPL future after CSK's win against KKR(X)

“There is no escaping the fact (that I am in the last phase of my career). After this IPL gets over, I have to work hard for another 6-8 months to see if my body can take this pressure. Nothing to decide now but the love and affection I have seen is excellent,” said Dhoni, 43, who underwent knee surgery last year and has been carefully managing his game time in IPL 2025.

In a season where CSK became the first team to get eliminated from the race to the playoffs, Dhoni’s every appearance has seen fans turn out in huge numbers. There was significant support for Dhoni and CSK during the match against Ede Gardens, too, amid growing speculations that the fans might be witnessing the legend for the final time at the iconic stadium.

“That is the love and affection I have gotten throughout. Not to forget I am 42 (43). I have played a long time. A lot of them don't know when it is going to be my last time, so they want to come and see me play,” he said.

Dhoni’s waning fitness has been evident. CSK coach Stephen Fleming admitted earlier in the season that Dhoni "can’t bat 10 overs running full stick," a reality that has seen the keeper-batter manage short bursts with the bat, often at the death.

Dhoni on CSK's season

CSK, who have struggled with inconsistency throughout the season, have now shifted focus to evaluating future options.

“There were a few things that did not go our way. You could get emotional about it, talk about the pride factor but you have to be practical about it," Dhoni said. "Just concentrating about where the 25 players could fit. Want to be competitive but you also want answers — which batter can fit where, which bowler can bowl where, according to the conditions and all. When we started, hardly anyone was scoring."

“We are out of the tournament, so you give them a chance, see how they react. It is the approach, the mental toughness that you want to check. The most technically-correct batter does not always score the runs, if you have good awareness … there is a chance to be consistent.”