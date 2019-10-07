MS Dhoni enjoys game of football with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor - Watch

cricket

Former India captain MS Dhoni is currently away from cricket. The wicketkeeper-batsman took a sabbatical after the World Cup earlier this year. He requested two-month break from the BCCI and went on to do a 15-day stint with the Indian army in August. The cricketer was expected to make a return to the team in the recently concluded T20I series against South Africa, but was not named in the squad.

Later, reports started circulating that the cricketer will also give the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh next month a miss as well, and will only be up for selection from December onwards. But what is the cricketer doing in his time away from cricket?

Recently, Dhoni was spotted playing football with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor in Mumbai. The 38-year-old is known for being an ardent follower of the sport and also co-owns Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL).

With rumours circulating around Dhoni’s retirement, India skipper Virat Kohli backed before the start of the Proteas series.

“Look experience is always going to matter whether you like it or not. I mean there are a numerous number of times people have given up on sportsmen, and they have proved people wrong, and he has done that many times in his career as well. So one great thing about him is that he thinks for India cricket. And whatever we think, he is on the same page. The alignment is there. The kind of mindset he has had is to groom youngsters and give them opportunities, and he is still the same person,” he had said of Dhoni before the 1st T20I in Dharamsala last month.

As per reports, Dhoni will not be available for the home series against Bangladesh as well, which begins next month. Dhoni is expected to return for the West Indies ODIs that take place in December.

In his absence, Rishabh Pant has been keeping wickets in the white-ball cricket. He was also a regular in the playing XI in longest format as well but lost his place to Wriddhiman Saha in the first Test against South Africa in Vizag.

