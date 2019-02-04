MS Dhoni evades Yuzvendra Chahal after ODI series win against New Zealand - Watch

Yuzvendra Chahal’s post-match interview show ‘Chahal TV’ has become quite famous among the cricket fans since the youngster started doing it on November 2018. From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli, a number of teammates have appeared on the show but one big name that has given it a miss is former skipper MS Dhoni.

However, Chahal cannot be blamed for his absence as in a video uploaded on social media, the leg-spinner can been seen chasing after the 37-year old after the fifth ODI match against New Zealand on Sunday.

The youngster tried a lot to chase him down for an interview but Dhoni was able to run at full speed to evade the bowler. After giving him a miss, the veteran was also seen giving a wave goodbye to Chahal.

Stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma finally appeared on the show and Chahal, who was India’s top scorer in the fourth ODI, asked him if he can replace Virat Kohli at number three in the T20 series. Rohit said that the team doesn’t care about the number eleven batsman but then said he will speak to the team management if Chahal can be promoted.

“I’ll speak to the management and see if we can send you at number three. But I want you to be the top scorer in a match we win, not in a match we lose,” Rohit Sharma said.

“All of our players performed well in this series. Today was a perfect match for us. We lost four wickets for 18 runs, then I started getting reminded of the last match, where we were all out for 90-odd. But, Amabati Rayudu and Vijay Shankar strung a brilliant partnership and we want our batsman to flourish in these situations. Rayudu’s performance will give him and the team confidence. It was also important for Kedar Jadhav and Hardik Pandya to finish well, which they did,” he added.

