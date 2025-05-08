MS Dhoni forgets to shake Sakariya’s hand, turns back mid-walk, pats his shoulder; KKR pacer’s reaction is pure gold

In a night where Dewald Brevis’s 25-ball 52 and Noor Ahmad’s decisive spell scripted a dramatic two-wicket win for Chennai Super Kings over Kolkata Knight Riders, it was MS Dhoni’s act after the match that lingered long in the hearts of many. Moments after sealing the chase in the final over with a trademark six, Dhoni, as usual, joined the customary post-match handshakes. He exchanged pleasantries with the KKR players, smiling and moving on. But just as he was walking back towards the CSK dugout with Kamboj by his side, he abruptly paused. MS Dhoni turns back to shake hands with Chetan Sakariya(X)

Dhoni, known for his attention to the smallest detail, realised he had missed greeting one player. Without a second thought, he turned back, walked with purpose through the line of players, and made his way to Chetan Sakariya. The KKR pacer was standing a few steps behind, seemingly unnoticed in the bustle of post-match exchanges.

Dhoni reached out, shook his hand firmly, and gently patted him on the back. Sakariya, caught pleasantly off guard, broke into a smile as he returned the gesture. It was a brief moment caught by the cameras, and one that lit up social media as fans praised the former India captain’s humility and presence of mind.

Earlier, Dhoni had provided the finishing touch to CSK's run-chase in front of a full Eden Gardens, many of whom had donned the yellow jersey. His powerful six off Andre Russell in the final over drew roars from the crowd, possibly marking his last on-field flourish at the iconic venue. However, he didn't entirely rule out the possibility of a return to IPL next year, insisting that he has ‘6 to 8 months’ to prepare for the next season and decide on his future.

The evening had been all about CSK’s rollercoaster chase of 180 – where they were 60/5 at one stage. Dewald Brevis flipped the chase with a brutal 25-ball 52, with left-hander Shivam Dube also chipping in with an important 45 off 40 deliveries before Dhoni arrived late to steer the tense finish.