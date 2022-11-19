MS Dhoni gives Kedar Jadhav tour of his Ranchi farmhouse, shares pics on Instagram

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Nov 19, 2022 08:05 PM IST

Both MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav posed for pictures with a horse named ‘Sunehari’ at Eeja Farm, which is situated at Baridih, in Ranchi.

MS Dhoni gives Kedar Jadhav tour of his Ranchi farmhouse(Instagram)
ByHT Sports Desk

Former India captain MS Dhoni gave Kedar Jadhav a tour of his farmhouse in Ranchi. The duo also posed for pictures, which were shared by Jadhav on Instagram. Both Dhoni and Jadhav posed for pictures with a horse named ‘Sunehari’ at Eeja Farm, which is situated at Baridih, in Ranchi.

“Mahibhai and Me with sunehari. A day well spent at farmhouse,” Jadhav wrote as caption.

Dhoni was also spotted giving Jadhav and Ruturaj Gaikwad a car ride in the city on Friday evening. The video of the same was heavily circulated on social media.

Ever since announcing his retirement from international cricket, Dhoni has been investing his free time at his farmhouse. Going by media reports, the Eeja Farm is spread over 43 acres of land, and produces organic vegetables and fruits.

Meanwhile, on the cricketing front, Dhoni will be seen in action in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He had earlier stepped down from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captaincy but was once again given the position after the franchise got off to a slow start under Ravindra Jadeja in the previous edition.

The Yellow outfit had finished second-last on the 10-team points table, managing just four wins out of the 14 matches.

Ahead of the mini-auction, which is scheduled to be held in Kochi on December 23, the franchise let go of CSK stalwart and veteran all-rounder Dwayne Bravo.

Robin Uthappa, Adam Milne, Hari Nishaanth, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Varma, KM Asif, Narayan Jagadeesan were the other players released as CSK head into the auction with 20.45 crore in their purse.

Meanwhile, Jadhav went unsold at the 2022 mega auction and it will be interesting to see if the all-rounder has any buyers this time around. Jadhav has so far featured in 93 IPL matches and has represented multiple franchises, including CSK.

