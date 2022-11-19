Watch: Steve Smith tries Kevin Pietersen's signature switch-hit against Adil Rashid, fails terribly

Steve Smith continued his rich form as he smashed 94 off 115 balls in the second ODI against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. Smith's well constructed innings featured five 4s and one maximum as Australia piled a staggering 280/8 on the board in 50 overs.

Smith also tried to be innovative during the course of his innings, as he was seen trying Kevin Pietersen's signature switch-hit against spinner Adil Rashid. The moment took place when the former Australia captain was batting on 57 in the 32nd over. He attempted the switch-hit on a free hit, but failed to make any connection as Rashid cleverly delivered the ball beyond his reach.

A video of the same was shared by Cricket Australia on social media. “Steve Smith trying something new on the free hit,” they wrote and also highlighted his reaction after the batter failed to connect the shot.

Smith also became the fastest Australian cricketer to pile 14,000 international runs in all formats combined. He took 288 matches to completed his feat.

In response England were bundled up for 208 in 38.5 overs as they lost the match by 72 runs. This was England's second defeat, having lost the first match by six wickets, and are trailing 0-2 in the three-match series.

Apart from Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh also chipped in with respective half-centuries. Labuschagne scored 58 off 55 balls before getting out to Rashid. Marsh was dismissed by David Willey on 50 off 59 balls.

From England it was James Vince and Sam Billings, who showed some resistance and played 50-plus knocks. Jos Hazlewood got the better of Vince on 60, while Adam Zampa cleaned up Billings on 71.

Mitchell Starc and Zampa emerged as the standout bowlers from Australian camp, scalping four wickets in the eight overs he bowled.

Smith, on the other hand, has been enjoying a good outing and is currently the leading run-scorer in the series. Smith had scored an unbeaten 80 off 78 balls in the previous match and has so far accumulated 174 runs from two outings.

