'The World Cup is done. I've left it behind': Hardik Pandya

It's been over a week since India were eliminated from the already concluded T20 World Cup, but questions pertaining to it still lingers large. Team India, who topped their group after the Super 12 stage, endured a ten-wicket hammering against Jos Buttler's England in the semifinal, who eventually went to lift the trophy.

After a disappointing end, Team India are ready with their next assignment, which is a full-fledged limited overs series against New Zealand. The series got underway, and the first T20I, which was scheduled to be played in Wellington on Friday was called-off without a single delivery being bowled.

Talking to reporters in Wellington stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya said the ongoing series is opportunity for newcomers to get more clarity in terms of their role in the squad. He was then asked a question about the T20 World Cup, to which the all-rounder said the unit doesn't believe in dwelling over the past.

"These guys are young by age, but not by experience. They have played plenty of IPL and got good amount of Internationals as well. I think the youngsters of today don't get intimidated by not having played too much cricket.

"If the situation demands, me and the more experienced players will play different roles, but this tour is for the new guys to get more clarity, opportunities and a chance to express themselves," Pandya was quoted by PTI as saying.

Sharing his thoughts on India's yet another disappointing finish at the World T20, Pandya noted: "The World Cup is done, I've left it behind. The disappointment will be there, but we can't go back and change things. We're now looking forward to this series," he added.

After the washout, the action will shift to Mount Maunganui, where the second T20I will be played on Sunday.

