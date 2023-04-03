Watch: MS Dhoni inflicts carnage with back-to-back sixes on first 2 balls to reach 5000 IPL runs in CSK vs LSG tie

Acknowledging the deafening roar at the jampacked Chepauk on Monday, legendary cricketer MS Dhoni showcased his six-hitting exploits in the final over of the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) free-scoring innings on matchday 6 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Launching an all-out attack on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Mark Wood, CSK skipper Dhoni smoked back-to-back sixes to mark his return at the iconic venue.

MS Dhoni of Chennai Super Kings arrives to bat during the Indian Premier League cricket match between the Chennai Super Kings and the Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai(AP)

Making a blockbuster return to Chepauk after almost four years, Dhoni's CSK posted a mammoth total against KL Rhaul's LSG at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Playing a small cameo in CSK's innings, veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dhoni tormented speedster Wood in the final over. Delivering the goods in the final over, Dhoni smashed two consecutive sixes to help CSK register a gigantic total.

With Thala turning back the clock for CSK faithful, Dhoni's batting exploits soon became the talk of the town on the internet. “Vintage DHONI #Mahimaarahahai @ChennaiIPL @IPL,” tweeted legendary spinner Harbhajan Singh, who was in awe of Dhoni's batting brilliance at the IPL 2023. Regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of IPL, Dhoni batted at a strike rate of 400 as his two sixes lifted CSK to 217-7 in 20 overs.

Interestingly, Dhoni's batting onslaught also paved the way for the Chennai Super Kings skipper to rewrite history in the cash-rich league. Dhoni was only 8 runs away from joining batting icons Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina and AB de Villiers on an exclusive list. The Ranchi stalwart has become the seventh player to complete 5,000 runs in the world's richest T20 league - the IPL. The four-time IPL winner has achieved the massive feat on his 236th appearance.

Dhoni opened his account by smashing a handsome six off the first ball. Interestingly, Dhoni has smoked a six on the first ball of his innings only on two occasions in his iconic IPL career. The 41-year-old perished for 12 off 3 balls as pacer Wood got the better of the CSK skipper on the fourth ball of his over. The England pacer bagged three wickets and leaked 49 runs in the high-scoring contest between Chennai and Lucknow at Chepauk.

