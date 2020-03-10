e-paper
‘MS Dhoni is a master of it’: Justin Langer on what Australia need in limited-overs cricket

Australia failed miserably in the series against South Africa where they lost the series 3-0 and the head coach now wants his side to grab hold of opportunities and cement their spots in the upcoming series against New Zealand.

cricket Updated: Mar 10, 2020 17:05 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of MS Dhoni(PTI)
         

Australia head coach Justin Langer hopes his side can find a finisher like former Indian captain MS Dhoni in the near future in the limited-overs format. Langer made this comment before Australia vs New Zealand ODI series which is slated to begin from March 13. As per Langer, this series gives an opportunity to the Australian to look at a batsman who could play the role of a ‘finisher’.

“We’ve been fortunate in the past with a Mike Hussey or a Michael Bevan who are masters at it. MS Dhoni is a master of it, Jos Buttler has been brilliant at it for England,” ICC quoted Langer as saying.

“What I’ve learned is everyone in the world is looking for it,” he added.

Australia failed miserably in the series against South Africa where they lost the series 3-0 and the head coach now wants his side to grab hold of opportunities and cement their spots in the upcoming series against New Zealand.

“So it’s a role that’s there for someone to grab hold of. No one at this stage has absolutely secured it, have they? But there are good opportunities there for someone to do that,” said Langer.

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke, has however, slammed the timing of Australia’s upcoming ODI series against New Zealand, saying he would be surprised if anyone turns up to the games.

“Absolute token games of cricket,” he said on Big Sports Breakfast. “To be honest, I can’t believe it. I’m a cricket fan through and through, but whoever has made the decision to put these three ODIs on, it’s footy season.

“Cricket season is finished. What a great way to finish it with the women winning the World Cup as well.

“I’ll be very surprised if anybody turns up to watch those games.

“We’re playing way too much. We don’t need to. This can only be for money. I’m not even sure who’s making money from it. TV rights? How many people are tuning in?”

